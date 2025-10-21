Nobis Rehabilitation Partners Announces Top Performers at Annual CEO Conference

Chester Crouch, Founder & CEO

Our hospitals have delivered exceptional performance this year, and we’re particularly proud of those leading the way in performance” — Chester Crouch, Founder and Chief Executive Officer

ALLEN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nobis Rehabilitation Partners held its annual CEO Conference on October 7th-8th in Allen, TX. The conference had a robust agenda, featuring guest speakers from The Center for Improvement in Healthcare Quality (CIHQ), Huron Consulting Group, Innovative IRF Coding, and Southwestern Health Resources, as well as presentations on operational excellence and tools, hospital best practices, and people management optimization resources. The conference concluded with the Annual Awards Ceremony, recognizing the Nobis top-performing hospitals based on metrics achieved over the past year.

“The third CEO Conference marked a pivotal year of performance and growth across the Nobis hospital portfolio, with 6 of our hospitals achieving the Center of Excellence in both Rehabilitation Services and Stroke Care by the Center for Improvement in Healthcare Quality (CIHQ),” said Chester Crouch, CEO and Founder. “Our hospitals have delivered exceptional performance this year, and we’re particularly proud of those leading the way in performance.”

The Nobis hospitals recognized for their exceptional performance were:

* Orlando Rehabilitation Hospital received the Community Service Award.

* Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital Peoria received the Financial Contribution Award

* Shreveport Rehabilitation Hospital received two awards, the People Award and the Promotor Award

* Reunion Rehab Hospital Inverness received the Teamwork Award

* Oklahoma City Rehabilitation Hospital received the President’s Award for the 2nd consecutive year

* Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital Peoria received the Hospital of the Year Award

We additionally recognized two of our hospitals that received awards from Newsweek America's Best Physical Rehabilitation Centers 2025:

• Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital Denver: (#5 in Colorado)

• Tulsa Rehabilitation Hospital: (#7 in Oklahoma)

About Nobis

Nobis unites healthcare providers, developers, and investment partners to develop, operate, and own inpatient rehabilitation hospitals. Nobis has currently opened 18 hospitals, with another eight under construction. Patients will receive exceptional care from highly experienced and inspired caregivers in the most uniquely designed and efficient Nobis hospitals.

https://youtu.be/hJWHooUzN7w?si=q0NomFJfC9SZawAn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.