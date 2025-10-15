Mortgage loans statistics – August 2025

MACAU, October 15 - According to statistics released today (15 October) by the Monetary Authority of Macao, new approvals of residential mortgage loans (RMLs) fell whereas those of commercial real estate loans (CRELs) increased month-on-month in August 2025. With regard to the outstanding balances, both RMLs and CRELs witnessed declines on a monthly basis.

New lending approved

In August 2025, new RMLs approved by Macao banks fell by 22.2% month-on-month to MOP820.82 million. Among them, new RMLs to residents, representing 98.2% of the total, decreased by 22.5% to MOP806.05 million; the non-resident component dropped by 3.1% to MOP14.77 million. The monthly average of new RMLs approved between June and August 2025 was MOP977.79 million, down 4.1% from the previous period (May to July 2025).

New CRELs increased by 301.8% to MOP1.14 billion from a relatively low base in the previous month. Among them, new CRELs to residents, which occupied 54.1% of the total, rose by 125.5% to MOP617.70 million; new CRELs to non-residents grew to MOP524.48 million. The monthly average of new CRELs approved between June and August 2025 was MOP1.10 billion, up 20.8% when compared with the previous period (May to July 2025).

Outstanding balances

As at end-August 2025, the outstanding value of RMLs fell by 0.6% month-on-month or 5.9% year-on-year to MOP209.86 billion. Among them, the resident component made up 96.7% of the total. When compared with the previous month, outstanding RMLs to residents and non-residents dropped by 0.6% and 0.8% respectively.

The outstanding value of CRELs was MOP143.54 billion, which fell by 1.3% from the preceding month or 6.2% from a year ago. Among them, the resident component made up 91.4% of the total. When compared with the previous month, outstanding CRELs to residents and non-residents dropped by 1.3% and 2.0% respectively.

Delinquency ratios

At end-August 2025, the delinquency ratio for RMLs was 3.8%, which edged up by 0.1 percentage point from a month ago but dropped by 0.5 percentage points over a year earlier. The ratio for CRELs was 5.5%, up 0.1 percentage point from a month ago or 1.6 percentage points from end-August 2024.

Residential mortgage loans refer to credit facilities provided by banks to individuals and enterprises that are collateralised by residential real estate in Macao Special Administrative Region (Macao SAR). They include loans to finance purchase of residential properties and other purposes (such as refinancing loans, working capital and trade financing). Commercial real estate loans refer to credit facilities provided by banks to individuals and enterprises that are collateralised by commercial real estate in Macao SAR. They include loans to construction companies and loans to finance property development and investment.

Detailed figures are available on:

https://www.amcm.gov.mo/en/research-statistics/statistics-page/official-statistics-summary-page