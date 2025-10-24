CE: Macao to study earnestly spirit of 4th plenary session of CPC 20th Central Committee

MACAU, October 24 - The Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai, said the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government will unite and lead all sectors of Macao to study and implement the spirit of the fourth plenary session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), contributing Macao’s strength to the advancement of Chinese modernisation.

Mr Sam, on behalf of the MSAR Government, extended congratulations to the CPC on the successful conclusion on Thursday (23 October) of the four-day fourth plenary session, held in Beijing.

The fourth plenary session held profound significance, noted Mr Sam. During the meeting, General Secretary Xi Jinping delivered important addresses, and the session reviewed and adopted the “Recommendations of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China for Formulating the 15th Five-Year Plan for Economic and Social Development”.

The fourth plenary session established the guiding principles for economic and social development during the period to be covered by the 15th Five-Year Plan, i.e., 2026 to 2030. With the central aim of achieving the Second Centenary Goal of building China into a great modern socialist country in all respects and advancing the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts through Chinese modernisation, the session agreed to implement, in a coordinated way, the Five-Sphere Integrated Plan and the Four-Pronged Comprehensive Strategy.

The session balanced domestic and international priorities, to enable full and accurate implementation of the new development philosophy, and accelerate the creation of a new development pattern.

The session proposed the main objectives for economic and social development during the period to be covered by the 15th Five-Year Plan. Additionally, it stressed the importance of promoting long-term prosperity and stability in Hong Kong and Macao; advancing peaceful development of cross-strait relations promoting the reunification of the motherland; and fostering a shared future for humanity. These efforts are set to write yet another new chapter in the miracles of the country’s rapid economic growth and long-term social stability, and help to create new horizons for Chinese modernisation.

The Chief Executive noted that during the period of the 14th Five-Year Plan, the world had witnessed accelerated changes, of a type unseen in a century. There had also been unprecedented challenges in relation to reform, development, and maintenance of stability. The entire nation had taken proactive measures, overcoming difficulties, and solidly promoting high-quality development, he said. Chinese modernisation had made significant strides, achieving pioneering progress, transformative breakthroughs, and historic accomplishments in economic and social development.

The MSAR Government has been resolutely implementing the important speeches delivered by President Xi Jinping during his visits to Macao, and the central authorities’ decisions and deployments, the Chief Executive said. The MSAR Government is committed to stepping up the city’s appropriate economic diversification and the integrated development of Macao and Hengqin. Such work has achieved new progress and fresh results. Key industries have seen qualitative improvements and new highlights, Mr Sam noted.

The MSAR Government has also coordinated and planned four major projects of significant importance to Macao’s long-term development. Focusing on the new positioning of “Macao + Hengqin”, it has increased investment in the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, advancing its second-phase objectives and tasks.

Meanwhile, the MSAR Government has consolidated and enhanced Macao’s unique status and advantages, deepened international exchanges, played a greater role on the global stage, and better integrated into, and served, the nation’s overall development, he added.

At present, the MSAR Government is comprehensively reviewing the implementation of Macao’s Second Five-Year Plan for Economic and Social Development, and is preparing the city’s Third Five-Year Plan. This is with a view to aligning with national development strategies, and in consideration of domestic and international market demands and trends, as well as Macao’s development conditions, said the Chief Executive. This effort aims to establish long-term plans for Macao’s appropriate economic diversification, creating new momentum and new advantages, achieving breakthroughs, and opening new prospects for the city’s development.

The MSAR Government will diligently study and implement the spirit of the fourth plenary session, adopting a series of pragmatic measures in order continuously to enhance efficiency of governance, Mr Sam stated.

Further effort will be made to unite and lead all sectors of Macao society in order to: seize the new opportunities brought by the country’s 15th Five-Year Plan; fully and steadfastly adhere to the “One country, two systems” principle; firmly safeguard national sovereignty, security, and development interests; and leverage further the institutional advantages of the “One country, two systems” principle, as well as Macao’s unique role as an international cooperation platform.

The Chief Executive said the MSAR Government will work towards promoting high-quality development in all areas of Macao’s development, continuously making new and greater contributions on behalf of Macao, to the cause of building a strong nation and achieving national rejuvenation through Chinese modernisation.