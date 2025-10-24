The “2025 GEG Lusofonia Festival” kicks off today, oozing artistic charm of Lusophone countries for two consecutive weekends

MACAU, October 24 - Jointly organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) and the Galaxy Entertainment Group, and co-organised by the Macao Government Tourism Office and the Municipal Affairs Bureau, this year’s Festival will run from 24 to 26 October and 31 October to 2 November at the Taipa Houses in parallel with the 7th “Encounter in Macao – Arts and Cultural Festival between China and the Portuguese-speaking Countries”, to make a grand feast of Sino-Lusophone cultural exchange.

Celebrating its 28th edition, the Festival has become a signature festive event of Macao to underscore her multicultural atmosphere and the role as a cultural exchange hub for the Portuguese-speaking communities. This year’s Festival comes with a focus on Angolan culture, where chef LISANDRA PITA and artist ARMANDO SCOOTT are invited to hold gastronomy and sketching presentation respectively. In the 6-day event, ten cultural booths from the Portuguese-speaking communities residing in Macao, namely Angola, Brazil, Cape Verde, Guinea-Bissau, Mozambique, Portugal, São Tomé and Príncipe, East Timor, Goa, Daman and Diu, as well as the Macanese communities will showcase music, arts and crafts, traditional costumes, gastronomy and touristic information.

The public can look forward to meeting a star-studded line-up of art troupes from ten Portuguese-speaking countries and regions, including music duo CALEMA (São Tomé and Príncipe), female singer MARISA LIZ (Portugal), male singer RUI ORLANDO (Angola), music group MEMU SUNHU (Guinea-Bissau), female singer JOSSLYN (Cape Verde), music band GALAXY (East Timor), dance company CARIMBÓ PAIDÉGUA (Brazil), dance company TAFIKA (Mozambique), dance troupe NEGROS UNIDOS (Equatorial Guinea), and dance troupe SANSKRUTI SANGAM (Goa, Daman and Diu). Over 40 local Portuguese-speaking artists will also go on the stages at the Amphitheater of Taipa Houses and Largo do Carmo, bringing the public ebullient and festive vibe through electrifying performances.

A range of interactive games are also available for all age groups. Traditional Portuguese games set up at that Largo do Carmo include climbing the slippery pole, sack race, wooden spoon race, climbing the tallow stick, tug of war, throwing the ball, rings on the crosspiece, amongst others. Table Football Tournaments will be held and several recreational games are open to children; registrations can be made on the information booth at the event location. Temporary restaurant for the Festival, operating in the Taipa Municipal Garden, will serve typical Portuguese specialties and grilled food, while at Largo do Carmo, specialties will be served at dinner by various Portuguese-speaking communities. A kiosk serving typical Portuguese snacks and drinks will also be set up next to the entrance to the Taipa Houses. Participants can have fun while savouring the diverse Portuguese flavours.

The “Giveaway Check-in Station” will be set up during designated periods. Participants who join the check-in activity and complete the designated tasks will be eligible to participate in the lucky draw and enjoy more fun and surprises. What’s more, those who join the check-in activity by presenting tickets for the film festival or the concert, or receipts from the picture book fair featured in the 7th “Encounter in Macao – Arts and Cultural Festival between China and the Portuguese-speaking Countries” will receive an extra gift. Gifts are limited and are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Through cultural booths, performances, gastronomy and interactive games, the “GEG Lusofonia Festival” provides an opportunity to the residents and tourists to feel the cultural vibe of the Lusophone countries and regions, and engage in their profound cultural diversity, thus solidifying Macao’s role as “a base for exchange and cooperation where Chinese culture is the mainstream and diverse cultures coexist”, and furthers Macao as a “Cultural Exchange Centre between China and the Portuguese-speaking Countries”. For more information, please visit the event’s official webpage at www.icm.gov.mo/FCP, follow “IC Art” page on Facebook or IC’s official WeChat account “IC_Art_Macao”.