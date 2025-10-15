[Three Concurrent Events] Partner City Guangzhou to Bring High-Quality Technology Enterprises to 30th MIF

MACAU, October 15 - The 30th Macao International Trade & Investment Fair (30th MIF), organised by the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) of the Macao SAR, will take place from 22 to 25 October 2025 (Wednesday to Saturday) at Cotai Expo, The Venetian Macao. To seize opportunities for co-ordinated development in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, the 30th MIF has invited Guangzhou to serve as the Partner City. The Guangzhou Pavilion, themed “Innovative City, Dynamic Guangzhou”, will feature high-quality enterprises from Guangzhou that specialise in artificial intelligence (AI) and other fields.

High-quality enterprises to showcase the fusion of “Smart+” and Lingnan culture at the Guangzhou Pavilion

The Guangzhou Pavilion, spanning 405 square metres, highlights the integration of technology and culture as its key attraction, gathering high-quality exhibitors from industries including AI, biomedicine, advanced manufacturing, intangible cultural heritage, and Lingnan speciality foods. It will present the diverse charm of Guangzhou’s technological innovation and traditional features by showcasing the fusion of “Smart+” and Lingnan culture. Among the exhibits, key highlights in the technology sector will include AI-powered energy storage and charging robots, MR e-sports products, and unmanned vessels.

Promotion seminar and themed matching session to facilitate precise alignment of industrial opportunities

An investment promotion seminar and a themed matching session will also be held during the 30th MIF to further explore potential for economic and trade co-operation. On the first day of the event (22 October), the Canton Investment Development Commission will organise the Guangzhou Investment Promotion Conference. Five of Guangzhou’s key districts will participate to promote pragmatic co-operation and catalyse project implementation between enterprises from Guangzhou and Macao. The conference will focus on priority sectors such as traditional Chinese medicine and big health, modern financial services, high and new technology, conventions and exhibitions, commerce and trade, culture, and sports. It will systematically present an overview of Guangzhou’s urban business environment, industrial landscape, and commercial opportunities. By interpreting the latest policies, sharing premium industrial ecosystems, and showcasing exemplary application scenarios, the conference will comprehensively highlight Guangzhou’s development prospects, sincerely inviting global enterprises to invest in and establish operations in the city for mutual benefit.

On the second day of the event (23 October), the “MIF Partner City — Guangzhou Business Matching Session” will be held. This session is hosted by IPIM and co-organised by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade Guangzhou Committee. Through one-on-one matching, it will provide a precise matching platform for exhibitors and buyers to drive further economic and trade co-operation in areas such as procurement agency services and project investment.

Three exhibitions held in conjunction with each other to maximise their combined impact

The 30th MIF will be held concurrently with the 2nd China-Portuguese-Speaking Countries Economic and Trade Expo (Macao) and the Macao Franchising Expo 2025. Bringing these three exhibitions together and sharing resources will generate synergistic effects, further enhancing business outcomes for domestic and international traders. This will help transform new potential for economic and trade co-operation between Guangzhou, Macao, and the global community and drive the implementation of innovative investment projects.