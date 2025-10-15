Experience Macao Promotions in Indonesia and Malaysia target Muslim visitors to expand new market

MACAU, October 15 - Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) has held two large-scale tourism promotional events, namely “Experience Macao Mega Sale”, in Indonesia and Malaysia concurrently between 9 and 12 October, presenting a diversity of destination appeal in “tourism +” at popular shopping malls frequented by Muslims. The two events attracted over 160,000 spectators in total, as part of the dedication to tapping into the international visitor markets in Southeast Asia.

Dual promotion in Indonesia and Malaysia

In the first eight months of 2025, Indonesia and Malaysia rank sixth and eighth among Macao’s top ten visitor markets. MGTO forges ahead with the promotional campaigns targeting both markets for expansion.

Targeting the Muslim market segment, the two Mega Sales in Indonesia and Malaysia were held at the specially-chosen locations – two major shopping malls for Muslims, namely Gandaria City Mall in Jakarta and IOI City Mall in Putrajaya respectively. MGTO joined hands with the six integrated resort enterprises from Macao, Economic Development Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, airlines, as well as Indonesian and Malaysian travel agencies to set up booths at the Mega Sales for four days to showcase Macao’s dynamic as a world centre of tourism and leisure. Different tourism products were on sale to provide a greater variety of journey experiences and special offers. The tourism products sold in both events included hotels and air tickets, as well as other types of products such as travel packages to Macao and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. The sales indicate a boost of multi-destination travel. After the four-day events, the special offers will go on for locals’ purchase.

Mega promotional events spark interest in travel to Macao

In line with the two Mega Sales, MGTO concurrently unfolded an array of online and offline promotions, including KOLs’ posts and advertisements on radio, newspaper and online press, as well as wide promotions on social media. The four-day Mega Sales attracted 976,000 and 68,000 spectators in Indonesia and Malaysia respectively, equivalent to a total of 165,600 participants. During the event in Malaysia, the Office conducted a questionnaire survey to collect instant data. Over 60% of some 600 interviewees expressed their intentions to travel to Macao.

Nearly 80 sessions of fantastic stage performances created lively vibes at both events, including lion dance, changing-face performance, singing, talk show, KOL sharing session, string quartet, drum music, Chinese dance, Portuguese Folk Dance and band performance.

Trendy IPs boost promotional impact in Indonesia

At the Mega Sale in Indonesia, Macao Tourism Mascot MAK MAK partnered with Indonesia’s trendy webcomic Tahilalats to spark the interest of young travelers for a wider promotional impact. In addition, Macao chef Eugenia Leão demonstrated the Macanese culinary art and immersed the audience into the authentic taste of Macao through sampling sessions that distributed 1,850 food samples in total.

Celebrities share Macao journey in Malaysia

MGTO invited Chan Phei Yong, a young multi-talented artist and famous influencer with over a million followers on Instagram, to the Mega Sale in Malaysia, where he inspired the audience to explore Macao’s appeal from his unique "Phei Yong-style" perspective. Well-known singer from Macao, Germano Guilherme, also fascinated spectators with his emotive voice and charm on stage.

Target Muslim visitor market

With Muslim tourism on the rise, Macao keeps widening the offer of Muslim-friendly services and hospitality such as Halal-certified dining and tailor-made tour packages, as well as the publication of “Macao for Muslim Travelers – Halal Travel Guide” in different languages. Industry training is regularly organized to equip tourism personnel with knowledge and skills of catering for Muslim visitors, building Macao into a Muslim-friendly destination together with the travel trade to diversify market segments.

By organizing mega tourism promotions in Southeast Asia, MGTO strives to expand the Southeast Asian market and the segment of Muslim visitors with great potential as consumers. By a variety of strategic promotional initiatives online and offline, the Office forges ahead to expand international visitor markets, in turn fostering the diversified development of Macao’s tourism and economy.