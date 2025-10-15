“Style‧Encounter Moment” Fashion Parade to be held next Wednesday

MACAU, October 15 - Organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym) and co-ordinated by the Macau Productivity and Technology Transfer Center (CPTTM), the “Style‧Encounter Moment” Fashion Parade of the Subsidy Programme for Fashion Design on Sample Making will be held at 4:45pm on 22 October (next Wednesday) at the Macao Fashion Festival 2025 in the Florence Hall of The Venetian Macao. Admission is free and all are welcome to appreciate the works of local fashion designers.

As the first fashion show of the Macao Fashion Festival 2025, the Fashion Parade will showcase the works of fashion designers shortlisted for the 11th Subsidy Programme for Fashion Design on Sample Making. Over 56 sets of clothing will be presented by models, including men’s and women’s stylish clothing, and women’s casual and chic formal attire. The event will also feature the presence of industry professionals and fashion buyers from Macao and other regions, with a view to increasing the exposure of local fashion brands, enhancing the industry’s profile, and fostering business co-operation and opportunities. Participating designers include (in arbitrary order): Wong Chi Un, Leong Man Teng, Ding Zhen, Ng Ka Wai, Wong Man I, Lei Wei Cheng and Vong Si Weng.

In order to continuously promote the development of Macao’s fashion design industry, IC has organisedthe “Style‧Encounter Moment” Fashion Parade of the Subsidy Programme for Fashion Design on Sample Making since 2014, providing a platform for the local fashion sector to promote theirlatest works and an opportunity for fashion designers to accumulate experience in staging fashion shows.