Royalton Barracks / Multiple charges arising from motor vehicle crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE: 25B2005318
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Chayan Flores
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 09/26/2025 at 16:58 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Happy Hollow Road, Royalton
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Morgan Road
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
ACCUSED / OPERATOR: Brian Moore
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Tunbridge, Vermont
SEAT BELT: Unknown
VIOLATIONS: Cruelty to a child, hindering or obstructing an officer, grossly negligent operation, recklessly endangering another person, false reports to law enforcement authorities.
ACCUSED / PASSENGER: Sierrah Carrasco
AGE: 28
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Tunbridge, Vermont
SEAT BELT: Unknown
VIOLATIONS: False reports to law enforcement authorities, hindering or obstructing an officer.
Vehicle #1
VEHICLE YEAR: 2017
VEHICLE MAKE: Dodge Ram
VEHICLE MODEL: 2500
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Extensive overall bodily damage
INJURIES: N/A
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
At about 4:58 p.m. Sept. 26, 2025, troopers from the VSP Royalton Barracks received a report of a crash on Happy Hollow Road in the town of Royalton, in Windsor County. Upon arriving on scene, troopers observed a vehicle that appeared to be turned over from a crash. Investigators determined two adults and three juveniles, ages 8, 13, and 15, were in the vehicle at the time of the crash.
A subsequent investigation determined the crash was the result of grossly negligent operation by the driver, later identified as Brian Moore, 36, of Tunbridge. On scene, Moore failed to advise police or emergency medical services personnel that children were involved in the crash and had sustained serious bodily injuries. Moore and the passenger, later identified as Sierrah Carrasco, 28, of Tunbridge, falsely advised law enforcement authorities of who the operator was.
Following continued investigation into this crash, troopers issued Moore and Carrasco criminal citations to answer the aforementioned charges. Moore and Carrasco are due to appear for arraignment at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025, in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Woodstock.
No further information is available at this time. The affidavit of probable cause will be filed with the court and made public following the arraignment proceedings.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/16/2025 / 12:30 hours
COURT: Windsor County Superior Court- Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: No
MUG SHOTS: Included
BAIL: No
*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
