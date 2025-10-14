Derby Barracks / Crash / DLS
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 25A5005601
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Logan Miller
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802 334 8881
DATE/TIME: 10/13/2025 @ 1608 hours
STREET: VT RT 14
TOWN: Craftsbury
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Morrison Dr
WEATHER: Cloudy
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Antonio Latona
AGE: 47
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Eden, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2002
VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet
VEHICLE MODEL: Silverado
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Heavy Front end
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: None
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Noah Bowser
AGE: 27
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre City
VEHICLE YEAR: 2017
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: F-550
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: driver side bed damage
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: None
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to the report of a two-vehicle crash on VT RT 14 near Morrison Dr, Craftsbury, VT. Investigation revealed Antonio Latona was operating a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado traveling north on VT RT 14 and Noah Bowser was operating a 2017 Ford F 550, traveling south on VT RT 14.
Latona was distracted using a cell phone while operating his vehicle, crossed the center line and crashed head on with Bowser. Neither parties were injured.
Further investigation revealed Latona is required to have an ignition interlock device, which was not installed in his vehicle.
Latona was issued a citation for Driving on a Criminally suspended license and issued VCVC’s for (7109659) 23 VSA 1095b Using Portable Electronic Device and (7109658) 23 VSA 1038 Driving on Roadways Laned for Traffic.
VSP was assisted by Craftsbury Fire Department and E&M Towing.
LODGED - LOCATION: None
BAIL: None
MUG SHOT: N
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT: Orleans County Superior Court
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/25/2025 @ 0830 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Logan Miller
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Road
Derby, Vermont 05829
(802) 334-8881
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.