Derby Barracks / Crash / DLS

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 25A5005601

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Logan Miller

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802 334 8881

DATE/TIME: 10/13/2025 @ 1608 hours

STREET: VT RT 14

TOWN: Craftsbury

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Morrison Dr

WEATHER: Cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Antonio Latona

AGE: 47

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Eden, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2002

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet

VEHICLE MODEL: Silverado

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Heavy Front end

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: None

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Noah Bowser

AGE: 27

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre City

VEHICLE YEAR: 2017

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: F-550

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: driver side bed damage

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: None

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to the report of a two-vehicle crash on VT RT 14 near Morrison Dr, Craftsbury, VT. Investigation revealed Antonio Latona was operating a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado traveling north on VT RT 14 and Noah Bowser was operating a 2017 Ford F 550, traveling south on VT RT 14.

Latona was distracted using a cell phone while operating his vehicle, crossed the center line and crashed head on with Bowser. Neither parties were injured.

Further investigation revealed Latona is required to have an ignition interlock device, which was not installed in his vehicle.

Latona was issued a citation for Driving on a Criminally suspended license and issued VCVC’s for (7109659) 23 VSA 1095b Using Portable Electronic Device and (7109658) 23 VSA 1038 Driving on Roadways Laned for Traffic.

VSP was assisted by Craftsbury Fire Department and E&M Towing.

LODGED - LOCATION: None

BAIL: None

MUG SHOT: N

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Orleans County Superior Court

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/25/2025 @ 0830 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Logan Miller

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, Vermont 05829

Logan.Miller@vermont.gov

(802) 334-8881