Derby Barracks / Crash - DUI#2

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 25A5005607

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Joshua Mikkola

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 10/13/2025 / 1844 hours

STREET: VT RT 100

TOWN: Lowell

WEATHER: Light rain

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Daniel Gilbert

AGE: 37

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Milton, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2008

VEHICLE MAKE: Honda

VEHICLE MODEL: Accord

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: All panels – totaled

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: North Country Hospital

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 10/13/2025, at approximately 1844 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to a one vehicle crash with reports the vehicle was in the East Branch Missisquoi River. Upon arrival, the operator was identified as Daniel Gilbert, 37, of Milton and it was learned he was the only occupant. Gilbert sustained minor injuries as a result of the crash and was transported by Newport EMS to North Country Hospital. Investigation revealed Gilbert was traveling north, went off the roadway to the right and into the river below. A trooper met with Gilbert at the hospital where Gilbert showed indicators of impairment and he was subsequently processed for DUI and later issued a citation.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/09/2025

COURT: Criminal Division, Vermont Superior Court, Newport

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.