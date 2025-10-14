Derby Barracks / Crash - DUI#2
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 25A5005607
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Joshua Mikkola
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 10/13/2025 / 1844 hours
STREET: VT RT 100
TOWN: Lowell
WEATHER: Light rain
ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Daniel Gilbert
AGE: 37
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Milton, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2008
VEHICLE MAKE: Honda
VEHICLE MODEL: Accord
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: All panels – totaled
INJURIES: Minor
HOSPITAL: North Country Hospital
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 10/13/2025, at approximately 1844 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to a one vehicle crash with reports the vehicle was in the East Branch Missisquoi River. Upon arrival, the operator was identified as Daniel Gilbert, 37, of Milton and it was learned he was the only occupant. Gilbert sustained minor injuries as a result of the crash and was transported by Newport EMS to North Country Hospital. Investigation revealed Gilbert was traveling north, went off the roadway to the right and into the river below. A trooper met with Gilbert at the hospital where Gilbert showed indicators of impairment and he was subsequently processed for DUI and later issued a citation.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/09/2025
COURT: Criminal Division, Vermont Superior Court, Newport
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
