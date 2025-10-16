Babylon Micro-Farms Hosts Virginia Secretary of Agriculture in Celebration of World Food Day

The Babylon Micro-Farms team with Virginia Secretary of Agriculture Matthew Lohr (center) and CEO Marc Oshima (right of Lohr) during Lohr’s October 15 visit celebrating World Food Day and Virginia’s leadership in CEA. Virginia Secretary of Agriculture Matthew Lohr (left) joins Babylon Micro-Farms CEO Marc Oshima for a guided taste test led by Director of Horticulture Natalia Zappernick, exploring flavor profiles of freshly harvested greens grown on-site.

Virginia Secretary of Agriculture Matthew Lohr visits Babylon Micro-Farms ahead of World Food Day to celebrate innovation, flavor, and sustainable farming.

It’s impressive to see how many varieties of plants can be grown in these systems, and how the technology allows users to create planting schedules tailored to their specific needs.” — Virginia Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Matthew Lohr

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To celebrate World Food Day, Babylon Micro-Farms was honored to host Virginia Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Matthew Lohr at its Richmond headquarters on October 15. The visit, held one day before the global observance, highlighted this year’s theme, “Hand in Hand for Better Foods and a Better Future,” and underscored how innovation and collaboration are strengthening Virginia’s leadership in sustainable agriculture.

The visit highlighted how partnerships between public leaders, private innovators, and local communities are shaping a new era of food production in the Commonwealth. Lohr met with Babylon Micro-Farms CEO Marc Oshima and members of each department to see how the company’s technology is helping organizations, from schools and senior living communities to hospitals and corporate dining spaces, grow fresh produce directly on-site using 96% less water and zero pesticides.

In a lighthearted moment, Secretary Lohr and Oshima faced off in a friendly “harvest race” to see who could harvest a tray of lettuce the fastest. The friendly competition ended with a guided taste test led by Babylon Micro-Farms’ Director of Horticulture, Natalia Zappernick, who walked the group through flavor notes and textures of the freshly harvested greens. Together, they discussed how freshness and variety can transform taste, nutrition, and engagement with food grown on-site.

“This is really neat,” said Secretary Lohr during his visit. “It’s impressive to see how many varieties of plants can be grown in these systems, and how the technology allows users to create planting schedules tailored to their specific needs.”

Headquartered in Richmond, Babylon Micro-Farms has been honored for the Inc 5000, recognizing the fastest-growing private companies. With more than 375 farms across the U.S. and internationally, Babylon Micro-Farms makes farming turnkey and accessible through its proprietary Guided Growing™ app and BabylonIQ platform. Each farm is connected through Babylon Micro-Farms’ cloud-based platform, which remotely monitors and manages growth conditions to ensure consistent, high-quality yields year-round. The company’s farms have become living classrooms and wellness tools, integrating sustainability and nutrition into daily life. As Babylon Micro-Farms continues to expand its reach, the company remains rooted in its mission: to bring the farm to you, inspiring a greater connection to fresh, delicious food and how it is grown.

“This year’s World Food Day theme of collaboration captures our mission perfectly,” said Marc Oshima. “At Babylon Micro-Farms, we work hand in hand with chefs, educators, healthcare providers, and hospitality partners to make fresh, sustainable food accessible where people live, learn, and heal. We’re proud to represent Virginia reimagining around the world next-generation solutions to how and where food is grown.”

World Food Day, celebrated annually on October 16, commemorates the founding of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations. The 2025 theme, “Hand in Hand for Better Foods and a Better Future,” emphasizes collaboration across sectors and generations to build resilient, inclusive, and sustainable food systems.

About Babylon Micro-Farms

Based in Richmond, Virginia, Babylon Micro-Farms has been leading the way since 2017 for on-site indoor farming and empowering communities to connect with their food and make healthier choices. Its patented hydroponic growing technology and proprietary BabylonIQ software platform can remotely manage its network of modular vertical farming systems to deliver consistently fresh, nutritious, and delicious produce all year-round. Recognized by Time as one of “America’s Top Green Tech Companies”, Babylon Micro-Farms is committed to growing sustainably with a fraction of the water and no pesticides vs. traditional field farming. Babylon Micro-Farms can be found worldwide at major partners like Arizona State University, Green Bronx Machine, Intuit Dome, JW Marriott, LinkedIn, Mayo Clinic, MSC Cruises, SAP, United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee, University of Virginia, and World Bank.

For more information, visit: www.babylonmicrofarms.com

