Babylon Micro-Farms Earns Global Recognition for Innovation and Impact in 2025

2025 F&B@Sea Award Winners Galleri Micro-Farms at the US Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, CO.

Babylon Micro-Farms earns global recognition with top FoodTech 500 ranking, F&B@Sea award, and major expansions across healthcare, education, and hospitality.

We are fortunate to have amazing customers, including Aramark, Compass Group, Nexdine, and Sodexo, that are scaling with our proven on-site farming solutions.” — Marc Oshima, CEO, Babylon Micro-Farms

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Babylon Micro-Farms, a leader in on-site vertical farming, is proud to announce a series of awards and recent recognitions that highlight the company’s accelerating momentum and global impact across healthcare, hospitality, education, and corporate dining.

Babylon Micro-Farms was ranked #34 on the 2024 FoodTech 500, marking a leap of over 100 places from its 2022 ranking of #135. This globally respected list celebrates the most promising companies at the intersection of food, technology, and sustainability. The jump underscores Babylon Micro-Farms’ continued leadership in delivering scalable, sustainable food solutions that empower organizations of all types to grow ultra-fresh produce on-site.

In addition, Babylon Micro-Farms received the Trailblazing Product of the Year award at F&B@Sea 2025, a premier global event spotlighting innovation in maritime food and beverage. Babylon Micro-Farms’ turnkey systems were recognized for their ability to bring hyper-local farming aboard cruise ships, providing fresh greens for partners such as MSC Cruise Lines and Columbia Cruise Services with minimal space and labor requirements.

“We are proud to be leading the way within AgTech and hospitality, and the awards are tremendous recognition for our team and their successful work of bringing the farm to you, creating a greater connection to real, delicious food and how it is grown, said Marc Oshima, CEO, Babylon Micro-Farms. “We are fortunate to have amazing customers, including Aramark, Compass Group, Nexdine, and Sodexo, that are scaling with our proven on-site farming solutions.”

Babylon Micro-Farms’ footprint now spans a broad array of sectors and geographies. In healthcare, micro-farms are enriching wellness and nutrition initiatives at institutions including the Mayo Clinic, with multiple expansions, Lancaster General Health, Sheltering Arms, and Siskin Hospital for Physical Rehabilitation. In education, Babylon Micro-Farms partners with schools and organizations like Green Bronx Machine and Clemson University to integrate growing into classrooms, therapy programs, and dining halls, bringing sustainability and STEM to life for students.

Hospitality and corporate dining continue to be fast-growing sectors for Babylon Micro-Farms, with recent expansions into JW Marriott properties, as well as new installations at LinkedIn offices in both Chicago and Omaha. The company’s farms are also enhancing experiences at Intuit Dome, home of the LA Clippers, and the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee.

With patented technology, an intuitive Guided Growing app, and robust customer support, including live in-app chat and dedicated account managers, Babylon Micro-Farms makes it easy for any organization to grow its own produce, with no farming background needed.

As it continues to scale, Babylon Micro-Farms remains focused on delivering turnkey, reliable indoor farming solutions that deliver peak flavor and nutrition while promoting better health, sustainability, and community engagement.

About Babylon Micro-Farms

Headquartered and manufactured in Richmond, Virginia, Babylon Micro-Farms has been pioneering on-site indoor farming since 2017. Its patented hydroponic technology and proprietary BabylonIQ software platform power a global network of over 360 modular vertical farms, delivering fresh, nutritious, and delicious produce year-round.

Recognized by Time as one of “America’s Top Green Tech Companies,” Babylon is committed to growing sustainably with over 95% less water and no pesticides compared to traditional field farming.

Babylon Micro-Farms serves a wide range of sectors including healthcare, education, hospitality, and corporate dining, with clients such as Mayo Clinic, Green Bronx Machine, Intuit Dome, JW Marriott, LinkedIn, Southcoast Health, MSC Cruises, the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee, the University of Virginia, and the World Bank.

To learn more, visit the Babylon Micro-Farms website.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.