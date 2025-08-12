Babylon Micro-Farms Ranks on the 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Babylon Micro-Farms ranks 1009 on the Inc 5000 list Sharon Rettinger, National Sales Director, Babylon Micro-Farms

Babylon Micro-Farms Earns First-Time Ranking — No. 1 in Richmond, No. 39 in Virginia, and No. 95 Nationally in Business Products & Services

We are incredibly honored to make the Inc 5000 list of fastest growing privately-held companies as our solution for indoor on-site vertical farming has been expanding extensively across 4 key sectors.” — Marc Oshima, CEO, Babylon Micro-Farms

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, today announced that Babylon Micro-Farms is No. 1009 on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list provides a data-driven snapshot of the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, and Patagonia. Babylon Micro-Farms also secured the No. 1 ranking among companies headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, placed No. 39 in the state, and ranked No. 95 nationally in the Business Products & Services category.

Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, Babylon Micro-Farms has grown from a local startup to a recognized leader in sustainable indoor farming, managing more than 375 farms across the U.S. and internationally through its proprietary Guided Growing™ platform. Dedicated to bringing the farm directly to people and inspiring a deeper connection to fresh, delicious food and how it’s grown, the company was named to the 2025 FoodTech 500 list of the world’s most innovative AgriFoodTech companies, expanded partnerships with leading institutions such as the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee, Mayo Clinic, Sunrise Senior Living, and JW Marriott, and launched the STEM Garden to bring hands-on agricultural education to classrooms nationwide. These efforts have also earned recognition for aligning with WELL, LEED, and AASHE standards.

“We are incredibly honored to make the Inc 5000 list of fastest growing privately-held companies as our solution for indoor on-site vertical farming has been expanding extensively across 4 key sectors - Healthcare, Corporate Dining, Education, and Hospitality,” says Marc Oshima, CEO, Babylon Micro-Farms. “We want to thank our amazing customers, partners, and incredible team who are all incredibly aligned to our mission of bringing the farm to you, inspiring a greater connection with fresh, delicious produce and how it is grown.”

This year’s Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,552 percent, and those companies have collectively added more than 48,678 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

“Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company’s tenacity and clarity of vision,” says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. “These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn’t just weather the storm—they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy.”

Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2025 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place October 22–24 in Phoenix, and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. magazine.

About Babylon Micro-Farms

Based in Richmond, Virginia, for both its headquarters and manufacturing, Babylon Micro-Farms has been leading the way since 2017 for on-site indoor farming and empowering communities to connect with their food and make healthier choices. Its patented hydroponic growing technology and proprietary BabylonIQ software platform can remotely manage its network of modular vertical farming systems to deliver consistently fresh, nutritious, and delicious produce all year-round. Recognized by Time as one of “America’s Top Green Tech Companies”, Babylon Micro-Farms is committed to growing sustainably with a fraction of the water and no pesticides vs. traditional field farming. Babylon Micro-Farms can be found worldwide at major partners like American Airlines, Green Bronx Machine, Intuit Dome, JW Marriott, LinkedIn, Mayo Clinic, MSC Cruises, SAP, United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee, University of Virginia, and World Bank.

Methodology

Companies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

