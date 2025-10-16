Pinpoint Labs and Altumatim Partner to Advance Legal Data Intelligence Through Seamless Integration

The integration between CrossCopy Enterprise and altumatimOS unites forensic data collection with AI-driven analysis to deliver faster, more defensible results.

MURRAY, NE, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pinpoint Labs and Altumatim announce a new integration partnership that connects Pinpoint's CrossCopy Enterprise platform with altumatimOS, creating a more streamlined and intelligent workflow for eDiscovery and digital investigations.The integration enables legal and forensic professionals to securely collect, preserve, and transfer data from endpoints, mobile devices, and cloud repositories directly into altumatimOS for immediate AI-assisted analysis. By uniting Pinpoint's proven forensic collection technology with Altumatim's narrative-based artificial intelligence, the collaboration improves speed, accuracy, and defensibility across the entire discovery lifecycle."In legal proceedings, whoever tells the best story wins," said David Gaskey, CEO of Altumatim. "altumatimOS does more than just analyze information; it understands narratives and connects dots that humans might miss. Through this integration, altumatimOS receives defensible data seamlessly from CrossCopy Enterprise, allowing legal teams to focus on building compelling cases and uncovering what truly matters."The partnership reflects a growing emphasis on intelligent automation and interoperability within the legal technology ecosystem. As the volumes and complexity of data continue to surge, innovative tools that seamlessly integrate secure data collection with adaptive analytics empower practitioners to drive superior outcomes. This transition reduces the need for manual intervention, allowing for faster decision-making and more efficient processes.Key Benefits of the Integration1. Seamless workflow: Data collected via CrossCopy Enterprise is automatically ingested into altumatimOS, eliminating the need for manual exports or conversions.2. End-to-end defensibility: Chain of custody, metadata, and audit logs remain intact throughout the process.3. Scalability and flexibility: Supports cloud, mobile, and enterprise data sources for investigations of any size or complexity.4. Human + AI intelligence: Altumatim's contextual AI complements forensic expertise to surface insights faster and with greater accuracy."This partnership highlights the shared vision of both companies to advance digital forensics and eDiscovery," said Jon Rowe, CEO of Pinpoint Labs. "With CrossCopy Enterprise acting as a cloud-native, cross-platform collection engine, data from virtually any device or source can move seamlessly into altumatimOS for analysis. It's a practical step toward a more connected, efficient discovery process."By integrating these two trusted platforms, Pinpoint Labs and Altumatim are helping legal teams close the gap between data collection and comprehension in the ediscovery process. The collaboration underscores both organizations' commitment to innovation, security, and the continual improvement of the tools professionals rely on to navigate today's complex data landscape.To learn more about the partnership, visit https://pinpointlabs.com/partners/ About AltumatimAltumatim is at the forefront of legal technology innovation, developing AI-powered solutions that enhance legal professionals' capabilities while maintaining the crucial human elements of legal practice. altumatimOS is the newest advancement of the Altumatim software platform, with human-like capabilities of a true discovery and investigation expert. altumatimOS uses dynamic, conversational user interactions to transform massive data sets into storylines that make sense, turning months of review into days, days into minutes — a fraction of the time at a fraction of the cost. Learn more at altumatim.com.About Pinpoint LabsPinpoint Labs, the global enterprise software company, provides an industry-leading collection, processing, and review technology platform. Pinpoint offers on-premises and cloud-based solutions that enable forensic and eDiscovery professionals to reach the fastest and most efficient path to discovery. Pinpoint lets developers focus on what they do best: building software that helps legal teams, while giving management peace of mind with robust controls, tools, and reports.Pinpoint was founded 19 years ago by computer forensic examiners Jon Rowe and James Beasley. Their experience encompasses over 30 years of litigation support and more than two decades in software development.

