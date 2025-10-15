How Video Brochures Are Bringing Human Connection Back to Digital Marketing

Video Brochures bring print to life with built-in video screens, offering businesses a creative way to share messages, showcase products, and leave lasting impressions. Video Mailers deliver a high-impact unboxing experience, combining custom print and built-in video screens for direct mail that captures attention and drives engagement. Video brochures, video mailers and video books being assembled at the Video Plus Print production facility—where innovation meets precision A Video Brochure is a printed marketing piece with a built-in video screen, combining traditional brochures with interactive video to deliver dynamic, memorable brand messaging. Canon’s custom Video Book by Video Plus Print—featuring sleek design, embedded screen, and immersive video to showcase premium products and campaigns.

TEXAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For over a decade, brands across North America have chased the next big thing in digital marketing. Yet, in 2025, the most talked-about marketing innovation isn’t another social platform or AI tool — it’s a printed brochure with a built-in screen. Known as a Video Brochure, this hybrid product from Video Plus Print is breathing new life into brand storytelling by merging print and video into one unforgettable experience.“Marketing has become too digital, too fast, and too forgettable,” said a spokesperson for Video Plus Print. “People crave something they can hold, feel, and connect with again — and that’s exactly what our Video Brochures deliver.”Video Brochures: A Bridge Between Digital and Physical MarketingA Video Brochure looks like a premium printed folder or book, but once opened, it reveals an LCD screen, speaker, and rechargeable battery. The video starts playing automatically, immediately capturing attention.The format is used by businesses of all sizes — from startups to Fortune 500 companies — for everything from product launches and trade shows to investor pitches and internal communication.“Everyone has seen a brochure,” said the spokesperson, “but no one expects it to talk back. That element of surprise is what makes it so effective.”At Video Plus Print, each Video Brochure is fully customizable — screen sizes range from 2.4” to 10”, with options for hard or soft covers, button functions, and finishes such as matte, gloss, foil, or spot UV.Video Mailers: Marketing That Delivers Directly to the DoorOne of the biggest advantages of a Video Brochure is its ability to be mailed. Known as a Video Mailer, this version is packaged specifically for shipping, combining powerful storytelling with the reach of direct mail.These Video Mailers allow brands to put a high-quality, interactive presentation directly into the hands of clients and decision-makers — no internet connection required.“Email can be deleted in seconds,” the spokesperson continued. “But when someone receives a Video Mailer and opens it to find a video that speaks directly to them, it creates an emotional connection that digital ads can’t touch.” Companies across the USA and Canada are using Video Mailers for product demos, recruitment campaigns, real estate promotions, and high-value B2B introductions.Why Businesses Are Turning Back to Tangible MarketingDigital marketing remains essential, but it’s become overcrowded. With inboxes full and social feeds overflowing, it’s harder than ever to stand out.That’s why many marketers are turning back to tangible marketing — physical experiences that engage the senses. And when that physical experience also includes motion and sound, the result is powerful.“People still want to touch something real,” said the spokesperson for Video Plus Print. “When you combine that tactile feeling with the storytelling power of video, it’s almost impossible to ignore.”Studies have shown that combining video with physical interaction can boost message recall by over 70%. That’s why marketing teams are seeing higher response rates, stronger brand recall, and better lead conversion with Video Brochures than with traditional print or digital campaigns alone.The Difference Between a Video Brochure and a Video BoxBoth Video Brochures and Video Boxes fall under the same family of video-in-print products, but they serve different purposes. A Video Brochure is slim, portable, and perfect for meetings, mailers, and presentations. A Video Box is larger, with space to include a product, gift, or merchandise — ideal for high-end gifting and luxury brand campaigns.Video Plus Print produces both, allowing clients to scale from lightweight brochures for volume distribution to luxury video boxes for VIP gifting or product launches.A Look Inside the Manufacturing ProcessAs a direct manufacturer, Video Plus Print controls every step of production — from screen assembly to printing, packaging, and quality testing.Unlike U.S. resellers who outsource production to third-party factories, Video Plus Print’s in-house operation ensures consistency, reliability, and cost control.“Because we’re the manufacturer, we’re not adding extra layers of markup,” explained the spokesperson. “That means our clients get better quality and better pricing, with full creative flexibility.”Each Video Brochure undergoes rigorous testing to meet FCC compliance standards under the Supplier’s Declaration of Conformity. They are tested for electronic interference and do not emit any radio signals, making them safe for use in hospitals, corporate offices, and trade show environments.Customization That Fits Every BrandEvery Video Brochure and Video Mailer from Video Plus Print is built to fit the client’s exact needs:• Screen Sizes: 2.4”, 4.3”, 5”, 7”, and 10” HD options• Memory Capacity: 128MB to 8GB• Covers: Softcover, hardcover, and premium finishes• Finishes: Matte, gloss, soft-touch, foil, or spot UV• Buttons: Play, pause, volume, skip, and custom icons• Rechargeable Batteries: Long-life lithium batteries for extended playtime www.VideoPlusPrint.com also offers custom packaging for mailing, display boxes for retail presentation, and support for multi-language video loading.North American Companies Embrace the TrendVideo Brochures have exploded in popularity across North America, especially in industries where first impressions matter.• Real Estate: Agents use Video Brochures to showcase property walkthroughs and testimonials.• Automotive: Dealerships use Video Mailers to introduce new models or personalized offers.• Finance: Wealth managers and insurance firms use them to simplify complex products visually.• Healthcare: Clinics use them for patient education, product demos, and staff training.• Technology: Startups and SaaS companies use Video Brochures to explain software in seconds.“Our clients love the results,” said the spokesperson. “They’re seeing higher engagement, faster conversions, and better relationships with their customers. It’s not just marketing — it’s storytelling people can hold in their hands.”Why Video Plus Print Leads the MarketFounded in 2009, Video Plus Print has become a pioneer in video-in-print technology, serving thousands of brands worldwide from its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility.What sets the company apart is not just its production capability but its dedication to innovation and transparency.Unlike resellers who rely on third-party suppliers, Video Plus Print offers:• Factory-direct pricing — eliminating unnecessary markups• Consistent quality control — each unit inspected by trained technicians• Faster turnaround times — due to in-house printing and assembly• Fully customizable builds — from screen type to packaging designWith operations spanning the USA, Canada, the UK, Europe, Australia, and Asia, Video Plus Print remains one of the few global companies capable of producing at scale while maintaining handcrafted attention to detail.The ROI Advantage: Why Video Brochures WorkFor marketers focused on ROI, Video Brochures and Video Mailers offer measurable benefits:1. Higher Engagement: Recipients interact with the brochure longer than with traditional print or digital ads.2. Better Recall: Combining sight, sound, and touch improves retention and brand memory.3. Direct Access: Video Mailers reach the customer physically, not through crowded inboxes.4. Reusable Marketing Assets: Rechargeable units can be reloaded with new videos for future campaigns.5. Premium Perception: Adds instant value to brand presentations.In a market where attention spans are shrinking, Video Brochures help brands reconnect with their audiences in a meaningful, physical way.Customer Stories and Use CasesFrom tech companies launching new apps to real estate developers showcasing luxury condos, businesses are seeing major results with Video Plus Print’s Video Brochures.One Canadian real estate agency reported a 40% higher callback rate from potential buyers after switching to Video Mailers. A U.S. automotive client saw a 25% increase in dealership visits after sending out personalized video boxes.“The proof is in the feedback,” said the spokesperson. “Customers remember the experience. They talk about it. They share it. That’s lasting marketing.”Sustainability and Quality CommitmentVideo Plus Print continues to evolve with modern expectations for sustainability and safety. Each Video Brochure is made with recyclable materials where possible and designed for durability, reducing waste over single-use campaigns.The company’s production facility follows responsible waste management practices, ensuring every brochure or box meets both performance and environmental standards.About Video Plus PrintVideo Plus Print is a leading manufacturer of Video Brochures, Video Mailers, Video Boxes, and Video Packaging for global brands. Since 2009, the company has specialized in producing high-quality video-in-print products that merge digital storytelling with the physical impact of print.Serving clients throughout the USA, Canada, UK, Europe, Australia, the Middle East, and Asia, Video Plus Print provides factory-direct pricing, full customization, and premium craftsmanship for every order.From luxury packaging to corporate marketing tools, Video Plus Print helps businesses engage, impress, and convert with innovation that can be seen and felt.

Victorinox Swiss Army used Video Brochures from VideoPlusPrint to showcase their brand, creating a premium, lasting impression that boosted customer engagement.

