Video Plus Print Launches Global Campaign Showcasing the Impact of Video-in-Print on Modern Marketing and Branding

A full lineup of Video Plus Print's cutting-edge marketing products, including Video Brochures, Video Mailers, and Video Boxes—designed to elevate brand storytelling and engagement. Video Brochures by Video Plus Print combine printed materials with built-in video screens for a high-impact, interactive brand experience. Video Mailers from Video Plus Print deliver your message directly into the hands of your audience—combining print, video, and packaging into one unforgettable experience. Video Brochures deliver powerful brand stories through print and HD video—ideal for sales, onboarding, product demos, and unforgettable first impressions. Video Boxes by Video Plus Print elevate your unboxing experience—blending luxury packaging with HD video for unforgettable product reveals and branded gifting.

Video Plus Print reveals how video-in-print tools like brochures and mailers are transforming marketing and branding for global businesses.

Our Video Plus Print products empower brands to create unforgettable experiences by combining the power of video with the impact of print driving engagement, stronger connections, and great results.” — Scott Manduck, Global Director of Sales & Marketing Video Plus Print

TX, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Video Plus Print, a leader in multimedia print innovation, announces the global rollout of its next-generation video-in-print solutions. Featuring embedded HD video screens in printed formats, the company’s line of Video Brochures, Video Mailers, and Video Boxes is set to transform how businesses communicate with clients, partners, and stakeholders across industries.In response to a growing demand for high-impact marketing tools that bridge physical and digital engagement, www.VideoPlusPrint.com has expanded its capabilities to offer fully customized, multisensory print products. These tools allow companies to share branded content in a tactile and immersive format that combines sight, sound, and touch.Advancing Print with Integrated Video Technology:Video Brochures, the cornerstone of the product suite, are printed materials with built-in video playback. Upon opening, recipients are presented with a preloaded HD video that auto-plays without requiring internet access or downloads. This format has found application in corporate communication, product launches, event marketing, training, and more.Recent data and case studies show that video-in-print campaigns lead to significantly increased viewer engagement and message retention compared to traditional print. Video Plus Print’s enhancements include a broader range of screen sizes, improved sound clarity, expanded memory, and the ability to embed multiple videos or interactive elements.Customization and Industry Use:The company now offers screen options ranging from 2.4” to 10”, in formats that include video brochures, video booklets, video boxes, and video mailers. Businesses may also incorporate chapter buttons, touchscreens, branded foam trays, and high-end print finishes such as soft-touch lamination, spot UV, and foil stamping.These solutions have been adopted across sectors including real estate, healthcare, finance, education, technology, luxury goods, and manufacturing. Use cases range from VIP invitations and corporate training guides to donor engagement and investor relations kits.Minimum orders start at just 50/100 units, opening access to both enterprise-scale campaigns and boutique marketing efforts.Recognition from Global Brands:Video Plus Print has delivered campaigns for globally recognized organizations including Google, Disney, Microsoft, Toyota, Samsung, and BMW. These companies have used video-in-print formats to support product launches, internal communications, and high-stakes presentations.Customer feedback and case studies available on the company’s website indicate notable improvements in campaign response rates, information retention, and audience engagement. One such example includes a real estate client reporting a fourfold increase in lead engagement using video mailers.Enhancing Brand Storytelling:By embedding dynamic video content into printed pieces, Video Plus Print’s solutions support more meaningful storytelling. The format is particularly suited to complex narratives, personal messaging, and emotional brand experiences.Whether presenting a strategic message to stakeholders or welcoming a new team member, businesses can now do so in a format that commands attention and deepens connection. Video Plus Print’s portfolio of products enables organizations to make a memorable impact in increasingly competitive communications landscapes.ROI and Measurable Performance:Companies using video-in-print tools often see improved conversion rates and stronger returns on their outreach initiatives. Performance can be measured through digital integrations such as QR codes, unique landing pages, and embedded calls-to-action.While traditionally used for marketing, these products are also gaining popularity in human resources, sales, fundraising, and investor communications.Video Mailers are designed for distribution via direct mail, enabling organizations to deliver audiovisual content directly to recipients’ hands. These formats offer a practical solution for lead generation, campaign reactivation, and remote sales enablement.Available in various cover types and screen configurations, Video Mailers are both portable and durable, ensuring effective presentation across distances. Brands have reported 3x to 5x higher response rates compared to standard print collateral.Video Boxes: A Premium Presentation Format: For high-end campaigns, Video Boxes provide a tactile unboxing experience coupled with video storytelling. Often used for C-suite gifting, premium product rollouts, and press kits, these boxes combine custom packaging with on-demand video playback.Clients may choose from multiple internal layouts and screen types, ensuring that packaging is as informative as it is visually compelling. With a wide range of design options and support for multiple video files, Video Boxes remain a preferred solution for campaigns requiring elevated presentation.Production and Global Fulfillment:Each Video Plus Print project follows a guided workflow from consultation to delivery. Clients can access templates, submit video content, review proofs, and coordinate logistics with dedicated support. Products are assembled with quality controls and shipped globally.This structured process ensures timely execution for projects of any scale, from small-batch product launches to high-volume direct mail initiatives.Commitment to Innovation:The company continues to develop new applications for its platform, including models with motion sensors, touchscreen interfaces, and rechargeable batteries. These innovations aim to improve reusability, accessibility, and the overall user experience.As organizations seek new ways to capture attention and communicate more effectively, Video Plus Print’s expanded offerings meet the moment with a fusion of technology and tangible connection.

Watch Real Customer Reactions to Video Brochures, Video Mailers, and Video Boxes That Deliver WOW Moments from Start to Finish!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.