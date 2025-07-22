Boosting Brand Awareness with Video Brochures and Video Mailers: VideoPlusPrint.com Latest Offerings

Video brochures, video mailers and video books being assembled at the Video Plus Print production facility—where innovation meets precision High-impact Video Mailers designed and assembled by Video Plus Print—combining powerful video content with custom printed packaging for unforgettable marketing. Video Brochures bring print to life with built-in video screens, offering businesses a creative way to share messages, showcase products, and leave lasting impressions. Canon’s custom Video Book by Video Plus Print—featuring sleek design, embedded screen, and immersive video to showcase premium products and campaigns. A Video Brochure is a printed marketing piece with a built-in video screen, combining traditional brochures with interactive video to deliver dynamic, memorable brand messaging.

VideoPlusPrint.com Unveils New Video Brochures and Video Mailers to Revolutionize Brand Communications World Wide.

Video Brochures , Video Mailers and Video Books aren’t just a trend—they’re a game-changer in how brands connect, engage, and convert.” — Scott Manduck, Sales Director Video Plus Print

TX, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- VideoPlusPrint.com, a global leader in premium video-in-print products, proudly announces the expansion of its innovative marketing portfolio with enhanced Video Brochures, Video Mailers, and Video Books. These interactive tools combine high-definition video screens with professionally printed marketing materials, offering an unmatched storytelling experience. As more businesses seek to cut through digital clutter and capture attention in a crowded marketplace, video-in-print solutions are rapidly becoming a must-have tool in marketing, sales, and corporate communications.The Rise of Video-In-Print Technology:With consumer attention spans shrinking and inboxes overflowing, marketers are turning to tangible, sensory-driven strategies. Video-in-print formats like Video Brochures and Video Mailers solve the challenge of standing out by merging sight, sound, and touch into one cohesive piece. Unlike emails or static brochures that are often ignored or discarded, these video-enabled products hold attention and leave lasting impressions.Video Plus Print’s success lies in delivering highly customizable, professionally manufactured solutions that work for businesses of all sizes. Clients across industries—technology, healthcare, finance, education, and real estate—have leveraged these products to increase engagement, improve response rates, and close more deals.What Makes Video Brochures Unique? Video Brochures feature integrated video screens within a high-quality printed folder or booklet. These brochures can be configured with a variety of screen sizes, buttons, and memory capacities. They are particularly effective for:• Sales kits and pitches• Product launches• Investor relations• Corporate event invitations• Internal communications and onboardingBrands can choose from screen sizes ranging from 2.4” to 10”, add control buttons for multiple videos, and even embed auto-play functionality when the brochure is opened. The print surface is equally flexible—matte or gloss finishes, foil accents, embossing, and spot UV treatments ensure the piece reflects the brand’s personality.Video Brochures are a compelling way to take a digital message and wrap it in a physical format that prospects and customers want to hold onto. They serve as both informational and emotional bridges between the brand and the audience, making them ideal for industries that rely on trust, reputation, and brand equity.Video Brochures vs. Traditional Brochures: The ROI Battle:Standard brochures still have a place in marketing, but they pale in comparison to the performance of video-enhanced brochures. Video Brochures capture attention, hold it longer, and convert interest into action more effectively than any printed page alone.Here’s why: people are 10 times more likely to retain a message delivered through video compared to text alone. When that video is delivered through a tactile, beautifully printed brochure that plays instantly upon opening, you get the best of both worlds—digital engagement and physical interaction. www.VideoPlusPrint.com offers screen sizes from 2.4” to 10”, optional buttons for menu navigation, and up to 8GB of memory. Whether you want to walk clients through a new service, pitch investors, or showcase testimonials, Video Brochures deliver a richer and more persuasive experience.Brands that switch from traditional brochures to video brochures frequently report a 2x to 5x lift in response rates, sales conversions, and overall marketing ROI. And because they’re so unique, these brochures don’t get tossed aside—they get passed around.Why Video Mailers Drive Results: Video Mailers bring the power of video directly to the hands of your target audience. Delivered in sturdy, beautifully printed mailer boxes, they’re designed to withstand shipping while making a strong first impression. Common uses include:• High-ticket lead generation• Client reactivation• Trade show follow-ups• VIP and influencer outreachStudies show that physical mail is opened at significantly higher rates than email, and Video Mailers compound that advantage by immediately engaging the viewer with moving visuals and sound. Many brands have reported ROI exceeding 300% compared to traditional direct mail campaigns.Marketers are also discovering that video mailers help generate more organic buzz. Recipients often share their unboxing experiences on social media, helping brands tap into influencer-style engagement without additional investment. With the right message and audience targeting, video mailers can go viral.How Video Mailers Are Changing Direct Marketing Forever:Traditional direct mail has long been a staple in marketing campaigns, but its effectiveness has waned in a digital-first world. That’s where Video Mailers come in—blending the trusted, tactile format of direct mail with the attention-grabbing power of video. These products are transforming how companies reconnect with past clients, generate new leads, and break into hard-to-reach industries.Unlike flyers or postcards that often get discarded, Video Mailers compel recipients to engage immediately. Once opened, the video screen auto-plays a tailored message—delivering brand stories, product demos, or even personal greetings in full motion and sound. Brands have reported open rates upwards of 90% with Video Mailers and dramatic improvements in conversion rates.Video Mailers aren’t just a mail piece—they're a full-on marketing experience. Whether used for customer acquisition, fundraising appeals, executive outreach, or high-value product launches, these tools offer memorable impact and measurable ROI. With customizable packaging, memory capacity, and video length, every detail can be tailored to suit your campaign goals.Introducing Video Books: Storytelling in Its Most Premium Form: Video Books take things one step further. Built with hardcover designs and capable of housing more extensive content, they’re ideal for:• Annual reports• Brand storytelling• Executive gifts• Educational guides and trainingThey are often used by luxury brands, nonprofits, and government agencies to communicate complex information in a beautiful, engaging format that recipients keep and reference.Video Books can include multiple pages of printed content alongside the embedded screen, creating a hybrid reading and viewing experience. This makes them ideal for thought leadership pieces, impact reports, and milestone celebrations.Interactive Packaging: When Unboxing Becomes Marketing:Unboxing experiences have evolved into one of the most powerful moments in the customer journey—especially in an era where first impressions are shared on social media. Video Plus Print’s interactive packaging solutions, including Video Boxes and Video Books, elevate the simple act of opening a package into a brand moment worth capturing.Whether you’re sending a VIP client gift, onboarding kit, or influencer collaboration, packaging matters. These custom boxes and books come with integrated screens that automatically play videos once opened. That means your message lands exactly when your recipient is fully engaged—with both hands on your brand.Luxury brands use video boxes to launch new products, while nonprofits leverage them for donor engagement. Corporate clients have used video books to onboard new employees with CEO welcome videos, company values, and training modules. Each box is fully customizable in terms of tray inserts (foam or card), screen size, print design, and finish—making every unboxing feel exclusive.In a world dominated by digital ads and email spam, physical packaging that includes high-impact video creates emotional resonance—and more importantly, it gets remembered.Expanded Use Cases by Industry:Healthcare:Healthcare providers and device manufacturers use video brochures to explain procedures, demonstrate equipment, or onboard patients. Training modules loaded into video books help staff learn at their own pace. These tools can also help with compliance communication and patient education for chronic conditions.Automotive:Dealerships send video mailers to highlight new models, promote service packages, or introduce sales teams. OEMs have used brochures to showcase engineering, performance, and safety features in a way that static brochures can’t. They're ideal for premium brands and new tech-focused launches.Real Estate:Video brochures featuring guided tours of properties, agent intros, or investment pitches help agencies stand out in a highly competitive market. Video mailers are perfect for remote buyers or commercial real estate deals. Developers use them for new community launches or luxury home showcases.Financial Services:Advisors use these tools to deliver portfolio reviews, updates, or retirement planning options. They’ve been shown to increase client retention and drive referrals when compared to standard PDF documents. They're also highly effective for wealth management onboarding.Education and Training:Universities and private schools use video-in-print to introduce programs to prospective students, donors, and alumni. Companies create onboarding kits for new hires using video books packed with culture videos, leadership messages, and training resources.Why Personalization Matters More Than Ever:In an era of mass communication, personalization is the true differentiator. Video-in-print allows marketers to tailor messages directly to their audience. From personalized video greetings to unique printed packaging that includes the recipient's name or company logo, Video Plus Print empowers brands to make their audience feel seen and valued.Personalized experiences are known to boost engagement, foster loyalty, and accelerate decision-making. Video Brochures and Mailers turn cold outreach into warm introductions and elevate standard messaging into premium, memorable moments.with the team to create environmentally responsible campaigns without sacrificing impact.Behind the Scenes: How It Works:Video Plus Print provides an easy, guided experience for businesses:1. Concept Development – Share your goals and content ideas. We figure out what product will best suit your needs and requirements.2. Design & Layout – Choose screen size, buttons, print specs, and materials. VPP Sends you a PDF/ EPS template for you to add your creative on top of.3. Video Uploading– You send your video to the VPP team for us to convert and load into each product you have selected. You can also change the videos on each unit with the supplied USB-C cable. You can also use the same cable to charge the unit.4. Proofing – Review a digital or physical proof before production begins.5. Production & Shipping – Orders are completed in 3–6 weeks and shipped globally in bulk to you.The process is scalable. Whether you're producing 100 units or 100,000, every piece is tested for video playback, charging performance, and print quality before it leaves the facility.Customization Options:• Screen sizes: 2.4", 3", 4”, 4.3", 5", 7", 10"• Memory: 128MB to 8GB• Battery life: 1–3 hours playback• Printing options: Full-color offset or digital print, foil stamping, spot UV• Buttons: Play/Pause, Volume Up/Down, Next/Previous video. You can choose the buttons and the functions of each button.• Packaging: Rigid boxes, magnetic closures, slipcases, or softcover wrapsEach client gets a dedicated project coordinator who walks them through screen selections, battery needs, recommended video length, and artwork setup. This concierge-style service is part of what separates Video Plus Print from standard online suppliers.Global Reach with Local Service:From Dallas to Dubai, Toronto to Tokyo, www.videoplusprint.com delivers high-quality video-in-print products around the world. The company’s global logistics infrastructure enables quick shipping, local warehousing partnerships, and region-specific compliance for customs and product standards.Businesses operating across regions benefit from a consistent product experience and centralized account management. This ensures that multinational marketing campaigns maintain continuity while reaching local markets with tailored impact.Success Stories:• A national furniture brand sent 500 Video Mailers with a product walkthrough to inactive clients and recovered over $80,000 in new sales within two weeks.• A non-profit organization used Video Books to educate donors about a clean water initiative, increasing recurring donations by 41%.• An international B2B software firm used Video Brochures to deliver product training and updates to its partner network, cutting onboarding time by 35%.• A real estate brokerage mailed 300 video brochures showcasing luxury homes and secured three high-value closings within a month.• A medical startup used Video Books to walk doctors through its new diagnostic product. Post-launch survey results showed a 90% comprehension rate—up from 52% using standard brochures.• A global logistics firm included video mailers in its recruitment campaign, resulting in a 72% increase in qualified applicants. The video demonstrated their workplace culture and career paths, providing a more compelling invitation than job boards.• A consulting firm used personalized Video Brochures to re-engage former clients, resulting in a 28% boost in upsells and renewals within 90 days.Top 10 FAQs:Q: What is the minimum order quantity?A: Minimum order quantity is 100 units on most of our products. We can also produce as low as 50 for our video brochure range.Q: Can I customize every part of the brochure or mailer?A: Yes. Print, video, screen size, buttons, packaging, and memory are all customizable.Q: How long does production take?A: Typically 3 to 6 weeks depending on order size and complexity.Q: Can I upload new videos after delivery?A: Yes. Units come with a micro-USB port for reprogramming.Q: What video formats are supported?A: MP4 is the most popular.Q: Do you ship internationally?A: Yes. We offer worldwide logistics support.Q: What’s the average battery life?A: One to three hours depending on screen size and usage.Q: Are these recyclable?A: Many materials used are recyclable; eco-packaging options are available.Q: Can I get a sample before ordering?A: Yes. Contact us to request a physical sample.Q: Do you offer design templates?A: Yes. Our design team will provide a full PDF / EPS template for you to import into your design application and add your brand logo’s, colors, and content on every aspect that we print on.Why Brands Trust Video Plus Print: A Legacy of Innovation:Since 2009, Video Plus Print has helped shape the future of print marketing with pioneering video-in-print solutions. The company has worked with startups, Fortune 500 firms, government agencies, and nonprofits alike—always delivering the same high standard of innovation, quality, and service.Brands like Google, Microsoft, Disney, Samsung, Toyota, DHL, BMW, and YouTube have trusted Video Plus Print with their most important messaging. Whether it’s a product launch, training rollout, or high-stakes sales pitch, these organizations know they’re in good hands.What sets www.VideoPlusPrint.com apart isn’t just the product—it’s the full experience. From personalized service and digital proofing to fast global shipping and reliable quality control, every client is supported at every stage. The company’s global manufacturing footprint ensures on-time delivery and consistent results, whether you're ordering 100 pieces or 10,000.But it’s not just the big names that benefit. Small businesses, agencies, and nonprofits across the world have used Video Plus Print’s solutions to break through the noise and grow with confidence. Testimonials and real case studies on the website prove the impact across industries.Final Thoughts:Today’s businesses need more than ads and emails to make an impression. Video-in-print solutions combine the power of human storytelling, rich media, and physical interaction to create an emotional connection with audiences. www.VideoPlusPrint.com empowers companies to tell their stories better, drive results, and build lasting relationships.Whether you're launching a new product, targeting key decision-makers, or reactivating dormant customers, video-in-print products offer a high-conversion, high-impact format. With personalization, multi-sensory engagement, and creative packaging all in one, they turn ordinary campaigns into extraordinary outcomes.Ready to Elevate Your Message?Discover what makes Video Plus Print the trusted partner for thousands of brands worldwide. Explore product options, request a quote, or see sample videos by visiting:

Step inside Video Plus Print’s factory to see how video brochures, video mailers, and video boxes are made—from screen to final packaging.

