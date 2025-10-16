MCPA President Ben Beakes Represents Metallurgical Coal Industry at World Steel General Assembly in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ben Beakes, President of the Metallurgical Coal Producers Association (MCPA), represented the metallurgical coal industry on a global stage this week, speaking before international leaders at the World Steel Association General Assembly in Washington, D.C.

The annual gathering, hosted by World Steel Director General Dr. Edwin Basson, brings together executives, economists, and policymakers from across the globe to discuss challenges and opportunities in the steel industry. This year’s agenda covered key topics, including global trade frictions, carbon pricing, scrap dynamics, and energy trends affecting steel production.

Beakes participated in discussions during the General Assembly’s Energy Session, highlighting the indispensable role of Appalachian metallurgical coal in powering global steelmaking and the region’s ongoing commitment to responsible mining, innovation, and economic growth.

“It was an honor to represent our members and communities on a world stage,” said Beakes. “Metallurgical coal from Appalachia continues to set the global standard for steelmaking, driving innovation, supporting thousands of families, and helping fuel the infrastructure and clean energy transitions taking place around the world.”

Beakes’ participation underscores growing international recognition of metallurgical coal’s critical role in the steel supply chain and its importance to both domestic manufacturing and global trade.

The Metallurgical Coal Producers Association (MCPA) represents leading coal producers and associate members across the Appalachian region and beyond. MCPA advocates for policies that promote safe, sustainable, and economically strong coal communities, ensuring metallurgical coal remains a reliable and vital component of the global economy.

Learn more at www.metcoal.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.