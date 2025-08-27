Rechat Launches Figma Integration to Transform Real Estate Marketing

From Figma file to Rechat’s Studio in seconds, eliminating delays and unlocking new creative freedom for brokerages

You design in Figma and it goes live in Rechat the same day, sometimes the same hour. For brokerages, that means faster campaigns, stronger branding, and a better agent experience.” — Shayan Hamidi, CEO of Rechat

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rechat , the AI company behind real estate’s super app for enterprise brokerages and agents, today announced the launch of its direct integration with Figma , the leading collaborative design platform. This new integration allows brokerage marketing teams to design in Figma, then push directly into Rechat’s Studio and launch in seconds, streamlining one of real estate’s most time consuming workflows.Previously, creating and deploying new marketing materials required extensive back and forth between designers, developers and tech teams. With this integration, designers who work for brokerages can now push their designs directly from Figma into Rechat’s Studio, instantly making them available for use in property flyers, emails, brochures, websites and digital campaigns.“It’s the perfect bridge between creativity and execution,” said Shayan Hamidi, CEO of Rechat. “You design in Figma and it goes live in Rechat the same day, sometimes the same hour. For brokerages, that means faster campaigns, stronger branding, and a better agent experience.”This integration combines the flexibility of Figma’s design environment with Rechat’s MLS data integration, automation and compliance tools. Agents receive stunning, on-brand assets faster, while marketing leaders retain full control over quality and consistency.“Speed and consistency are the two biggest challenges in real estate marketing,” said Emil Sedgh, Chief Technology Officer at Rechat. “By connecting Figma directly to Rechat, we have eliminated a major friction point for brokerages. Teams can now move from design approval to agent ready campaigns in minutes, without sacrificing compliance or brand standards.”The integration was initially beta tested with Macdonald Realty, The Noble Agency, and Rennie, where teams reported dramatically reduced turnaround times and stronger adoption. Leslie Wen, the Marketing Technology Specialist at Macdonald Realty noted, “Creating and editing directly in Figma means we can finally work in our own environment, with total control before and after publishing in Rechat.”The launch builds on Rechat’s recent recognition as Inman Innovator Company of the Year and winner of Best Technology for Luxury Real Estate at Inman Luxury Connect. By bringing enterprise grade design workflows, Rechat is setting a new standard for how brokerages support their agents with technology that works.“Figma has transformed how creative teams work, and this integration lets us bring that same modern standard into real estate,” said Audie Chamberlain, Head of Strategic Growth and Communications at Rechat. “Our focus is on helping brokerages scale with speed and simplicity.”The Figma to Rechat integration is now live for all Rechat users. To learn more about the integration or to schedule a demo, visit https://lucy.rechat.com/figma About RechatRechat is real estate’s AI-powered super app for enterprise brokerages and agents. It was built to solve a persistent problem: toggling between disconnected platforms to manage daily business. Rechat includes a fully integrated Marketing Center, People Center, Deals Center and AI agent assistant, Lucy. Rechat members can now streamline tasks, automate listing marketing, create high-quality print collateral and manage transactions, all from a single mobile-first platform. Learn more at: https://rechat.com/ About FigmaFigma is where teams come together to turn ideas into the world’s best digital products and experiences. Founded in 2012, Figma has evolved from a design tool to a connected, AI-powered platform that helps teams go from idea to shipped product. Whether you’re ideating, designing, building, or shipping, Figma makes the entire design and product development process more collaborative, efficient, and fun,while keeping everyone on the same page.

