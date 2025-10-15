Planet TV Studios to Feature ToffeeX in Upcoming New Frontiers Episode, Airing in Q1 2026. The content in the episode is a Planet TV Studios Original & it is brought to you by & sponsored by Planet TV Studios

ToffeeX Planet TV Studios New Frontiers

New Frontiers: "Highlighting Emerging Technologies" will air first quarter 2026 on Bloomberg Television. Planet TV Studios proudly serves as the exclusive sponsor of the New Frontiers series.

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Planet TV Studios today announced production of the latest New Frontiers episode featuring ToffeeX, a UK-based engineering software company advancing physics-driven, AI-powered generative engineering for thermal-fluid systems. The episode is scheduled to air in the first quarter of 2026 on the New Frontiers series. The program’s mission is to bring audiences clear, accessible reporting on companies whose work is moving industries forward, with a focus on practical impact, measurable results, and why the story matters.



Why ToffeeX

ToffeeX develops the next-generation generative design software for thermal and fluid optimization. Engineers can rapidly create high-performance components – such as heat exchangers and cold plates – guided by physics simulation and AI-driven topology optimization. ToffeeX users routinely achieve higher better thermal performance, lower pressure loss, and considerable weight reduction, all with manufacturability in mind. ToffeeX accelerates innovation and cut design cycle time from months to hours. Customers span aerospace, automotive, and AI computing infrastructure, including global manufacturers and research institutions.

Published case studies point to concrete gains. In one program, engineers redesigned an inverter cold plate using ToffeeX and validated the results in physical testing. The new design achieved lower thermal resistance, reduced pressure loss, and a significant weight reduction compared with the reference design. Engineering teams also reported shorter design cycles, from concept to manufactured parts, within weeks rather than months.

These outcomes address real problems in electrification, aerospace thermal management, and high-density GPU cooling for AI data centers. ToffeeX emphasizes manufacturability by allowing teams to target specific processes such as machining, stamping, chemical etching, or additive manufacturing so the resulting geometry is not only high performing but buildable at scale.



What Viewers Can Expect

The New Frontiers episode will take viewers inside ToffeeX’s design workflow. The story will show how engineers define domains and objectives, allow physics to design advanced geometries, and export production-ready designs. The segment connects computational design to tangible outcomes that affect daily life, from more efficient EV powertrains to aerospace cooling systems, to more reliable data center hardware that supports the services people use every day.



About New Frontiers and Planet TV Studios

New Frontiers is Planet TV Studios’ short-form documentary series that profiles organizations shaping the future of business, technology, and healthcare. Episodes have aired on national business networks, including Bloomberg Television, and are presented by host Gina Grad.

Planet TV Studios is a U.S. production company with longstanding experience in feature films, television, and branded documentary programming. The studio emphasizes clear storytelling and educational value, supported by strategic distribution partnerships across national business networks and syndicated outlets. The company’s approach centers on editorial relevance and a news-style presentation designed to inform a general audience.



Why This Story Matters Now

Thermal performance is a gating factor in many of today’s most important systems. EV powertrains, compact aerospace heat exchangers, and AI compute clusters concentrate more heat into tighter spaces than ever before. ToffeeX addresses this bottleneck by unifying thermal-fluid simulation, multi-objective optimization, and manufacturability constraints. Engineering teams can make better tradeoffs between heat dissipation, pressure drop, weight, and time to market. The result is straightforward. Designs run cooler, require less energy to move fluid, use less material, and arrive on production timelines that align with competitive markets.



About ToffeeX

ToffeeX is a London-based engineering software company pioneering physics-driven, AI-powered generative engineering for thermo-fluid components. Its cloud-native platform helps teams in automotive, aerospace, and AI computing infrastructure create and optimize cooling solutions such as cold plates, heat exchangers, and heat sinks quickly and with production in mind.



About Planet TV Studios and New Frontiers

Planet TV Studios produces New Frontiers, a news-style documentary series profiling organizations making consequential advances across industries. Prior episodes have aired on Bloomberg Television, with additional national carriage across major business networks and on-demand platforms. Planet TV Studios focuses on accessible, objective storytelling that pairs journalism-style context with compelling visuals.

Legal Disclaimer:

