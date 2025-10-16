CriticalArc Strengthens Healthcare Focus with New U.S. Sales Leader

Peter Rodrigues, Director of Healthcare Sales – USA SafeZone by CriticalArc Devices

Peter Rodrigues joins as Director of Healthcare Sales – USA, bringing two decades of expertise in RTLS, staff duress, and enterprise safety platforms.

I'm excited to collaborate with such a talented global team. CriticalArc’s innovation is redefining what’s possible for healthcare systems, and I’m proud to help lead that expansion.” — Peter Rodrigues, Director of Healthcare Sales – USA

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CriticalArc, creator of the award-winning SafeZone® unified safety, security, wellbeing, and emergency management solution, today announced the appointment of Peter Rodrigues as Director of Healthcare Sales – USA, reinforcing the company’s commitment to advancing real-time safety and communication solutions for hospitals and health systems nationwide.Peter brings 25 years of healthcare technology leadership, including 12 years of specialized experience in Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS), staff duress solutions, and other integrated safety and workflow platforms.”Peter Rodrigues is a seasoned healthcare technology sales executive with extensive experience leading national growth strategies for industry leaders including CenTrak and Commure (Strongline). Throughout his career, Peter has built and led teams responsible for scaling enterprise sales across major health systems, achieving consistent year-over-year revenue growth through strategic leadership, targeted channel initiatives, and data-driven sales execution that strengthened customer relationships and market reach.A trusted advisor to hospital executives, Peter’s expertise centers on helping organizations modernize their infrastructure with location intelligence, staff safety, and workflow optimization tools that elevate both the caregiver experience and patient outcomes. His appointment reinforces CriticalArc’s commitment to advancing safety, visibility, and operational excellence across healthcare environments nationwide.Peter’s addition to the CriticalArc leadership team represents a strategic investment in expanding SafeZone’s footprint within hospitals, behavioral health facilities, and home health networks. His proven track record in introducing next-generation RTLS and duress solutions will be instrumental in:-Strengthening CriticalArc’s position as the leading provider of unified safety and location platforms in healthcare.-Building partnerships with healthcare executives seeking real-time situational awareness and proactive staff protection.-Driving strategic growth through targeted market expansion, channel enablement, and customer success alignment.“We’re entering an exciting new chapter as we expand our focus on healthcare — a natural evolution of our mission to protect individuals and communities,” said Darren Chalmers-Stevens, Chief Operating Officer, CriticalArc. “With workplace violence increasing globally, SafeZone delivers a proven, market-leading solution for staff safety. Peter’s appointment strengthens our ability to support healthcare organizations nationwide and accelerate SafeZone’s growth across the U.S. market.”“What excites me most is the opportunity to collaborate with such a talented global team,” said Rodrigues. “CriticalArc’s innovation in delivering a unified safety, security, wellbeing and emergency management solution is redefining what’s possible for healthcare systems, and I’m proud to help lead that expansion.”

SafeZone by CriticalArc Healthcare Product Video

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.