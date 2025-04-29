CriticalArc Expands Consulting Offerings with Industry Experts Amid Growing University Safety & Compliance Challenges

Jim Moore, Senior Consultant at CriticalArc Jonathan Kassa, Senior Consultant at CriticalArc Jason Goodrich, Global Consulting Director at CriticalArc

Uniting Regulatory Expertise, Compliance Leadership, and Operational Experience to Redefine Campus Safety Standards

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CriticalArc is proud to announce the strategic expansion of its consultancy division , uniting three accomplished professionals to address the complex challenges in today’s campus safety landscape. Jim Moore, a prominent senior leader from the U.S. Department of Education (ED) and Clery Act compliance expert ; Jonathan Kassa, a nationally recognized authority on regulatory compliance and public safety; and Jason Goodrich, a seasoned campus safety leader and former Chief of Police at multiple universities, combine unparalleled expertise to support higher education institutions navigating critical campus community safety, security, risk, and compliance demands.This offering comes at a crucial time for universities facing the dual repercussions of federal budget cuts and increased enforcement of Clery Act compliance. With this team’s blend of regulatory knowledge, auditing precision, and practical experience from decades in the field, CriticalArc offers institutions comprehensive support and solutions to build sustainable, effective campus-specific safety cultures.Jim Moore brings clients extensive experience drawn from ED where he developed a deep understanding of complex regulatory frameworks along with the insights and technical assistance for institutions to address deficiencies with strategic confidence. He led many of the department’s most complex and high-profile investigations and designed remediation and technical assistance plans for institutions across the spectrum of higher education. His experience working with presidents and senior leaders is pivotal for universities tackling increasingly complex institution-wide mandates. Highlighting the value of his new role, Moore stated, “Universities are operating in turbulent times, but this is also an opportunity to rethink our approaches to risk management and mitigation, and to develop innovative and supportive safety strategies. I’m here to help institutions not just comply but thrive, that’s why CriticalArc is such a perfect fit.”Jonathan Kassa complements the team with decades of nonprofit and private sector executive experience in educational safety, program assessment, compliance, public policy, and safety advocacy. Known for an extensive body of work designing holistic risk mitigation strategies and guiding institutions through high-stakes reviews, Kassa’s contributions provide institutions with actionable pathways to lasting, transformative change. “Now more than ever, campus executives need trusted partners. It’s the same focus on collaboration with leadership that Mr. and Mrs. Clery charged me with – developing safety cultures that balance the letter of the law with its spirit in order to serve, and meet, an entire campus community’s expectations,” Kassa shared.Jason Goodrich, meanwhile, leverages his years of experience as a Chief of Police, global campus safety leader, and certified security program expert. Having worked directly as an end-user of campus safety solutions, Goodrich offers invaluable practical insights into the day-to-day challenges faced by campus safety teams and their institution’s executive leaders. Now stepping into his role as head of the consultancy division, he continues his mission to deliver specialized strategies with measurable, actionable, hands-on support for institutions. “I’ve spent my career walking in the shoes of campus safety leaders and understanding the goals of presidents’ cabinets and their communities,” said Goodrich. “This new role allows me to expand delivery of practical, sustainable guidance that we know truly works.”Chief Steve Gahagans of the University of Arkansas underscores the impact of this addition, stating, “As a customer of CriticalArc, a company that focuses on Safety and Security and Response through innovative solutions, a company that takes seriously Clery Compliance issues to include notification and reporting initiatives, I was thrilled to learn that Jonathan Kassa, the former Director of the Clery Center, and Jim Moore, Clery Compliance Administrator for the Department of Education, join the CriticalArc Team as professional consultants. Both bring a wealth of knowledge and talent to the table and would serve as a great addition to a company that is pressing forward to promote the safety and welfare of faculty, staff, and students worldwide. CriticalArc’s customer service is top-notch, and Mr. Moore and Kassa can only add to this established and progressive ‘safety first’ company.”Addressing the New Era of Campus Safety ExpectationsThis consultancy expansion occurs as higher education institutions confront growing uncertainty from federal funding reductions, new Congressional requirements, and heightened oversight of Clery Act compliance. Thus, many universities now desire guidance that goes well beyond “box-checking” compliance and, instead, develops more robust, effective, and sustainable cultures of safety. CriticalArc’s consultancy team is designed to meet these demands as a trusted partner, offering institutions clarity, efficiency, peace of mind, and measurable impact.Dr. Denise Cornish, SVP and COO at Western University of Health Sciences, praised CriticalArc’s unique approach, noting, “Their consulting expertise, from security assessments to crisis response frameworks, has elevated our ability to protect and support our university community. They blend innovation with hands-on experience in a way that’s made them an vital partner.”CriticalArc’s consulting services focus on helping institutions anticipate risks, streamline their compliance efforts, and create safety-focused environments where operational excellence becomes second nature.Breaking the Mold in Campus Safety, Security & Institutional Risk ManagementThe campus safety sector is overdue for innovations to address outdated models and piecemeal solutions. By combining their proven SafeZonetechnology with the deep expertise of their consultancy team, CriticalArc is challenging the status quo and setting a new standard to advance institution-wide safety and compliance efforts.“This is about more than keeping up with regulations,” said Darren Chalmers-Stevens, COO of CriticalArc. “It’s about empowering institutions to lead confidently, even in the face of shrinking resources and increasing demands. Jim, Jonathan, and Jason are the perfect team to deliver on that promise.”Since its founding, CriticalArc has empowered institutions worldwide with safety solutions that inspire trust and resilience. With this expanded consultancy team, the organization reaffirms its commitment to providing customized, impactful support that prepares institutions for the challenges of today and tomorrow.For more information on CriticalArc and SafeZone go to www.criticalarc.com or email marketing@criticalarc.com.

