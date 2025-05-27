CriticalArc appoints Iain Pennell as General Manager for the UK & Ireland to drive strategic growth

Iain Pennell, General Manager for UK&I at CriticalArc CriticalArc Logo

The General Manager, UK&I, appointment marks a strategic step in CriticalArc's growth journey

Our goal at CriticalArc is to be more than a technology provider, but a trusted partner in every customer’s transformation journey towards safer, more resilient communities.” — Iain Pennell, General Manager, UK&I

MAIDSTONE, KENT, UNITED KINGDOM, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CriticalArc , the company behind SafeZone® – the industry-leading safety, security and emergency management platform – has announced the appointment of Iain Pennell as General Manager for the UK and Ireland (UK&I).This key leadership appointment marks a strategic step in the company’s growth journey. It also reflects CriticalArc’s commitment to deepening engagement with existing and prospective clients across the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region, whilst solidifying the company’s position as the gold standard provider for innovative safety solutions.In his new role, Iain will continue CriticalArc’s strategic growth across the UK, Ireland and beyond, with a particular focus on the higher education and healthcare markets, where organisations are under increasing pressure to modernise their approach to safety, wellbeing and crisis response.“I’m excited to champion the voice of those driving change in higher education and healthcare,” says Iain Pennell, the General Manager for UK&I at CriticalArc. “Across these sectors, we’re seeing extraordinary leadership from forward-thinking organisations that are not only committed to protecting their people, but to doing so in more innovative and sustainable ways.“Stepping into the General Manager role represents a significant opportunity to work even more closely with these transformation leaders. It’s a privilege to support them with solutions and strategies that help them achieve their goals and deliver meaningful outcomes at a time when safety and wellbeing have never been more important.”As General Manager, Iain will continue to champion CriticalArc’s customer-first approach, engaging directly with visionaries in higher education and healthcare who have a clear mandate to innovate, transform and future-proof how they safeguard their communities.Iain and his team will be focused on high-impact partnerships that demonstrate how modern safety solutions like SafeZoneenable organisations to meet their duty of care and transform safety operations, whilst supporting cost-efficiency, operational productivity and compliance within an increasingly complex legal and regulatory environment.“Iain has long been a trusted and influential voice for our clients in the EMEA region,” says Darren Chalmers-Stevens, Group Chief Operating Officer at CriticalArc. “He has been instrumental in expanding CriticalArc’s footprint across our focus sectors, forging strategic partnerships and delivering measurable impact for clients in the UK and Ireland.“This deep understanding of regional market dynamics, combined with a passion for customer-centric innovation, makes Iain uniquely qualified to build on the company’s momentum across Europe. He will continue to be the primary point of contact for our UK & Ireland customers, ensuring we remain tightly aligned with their strategic priorities and challenges, enabling them to evolve faster and with greater confidence.”Iain’s appointment builds on CriticalArc’s sustained growth in the UK and broader EMEA markets, and reflects a commitment to expanding reach and relevance in mission-critical industries. Under Iain’s leadership, the team are poised to enhance client collaboration, regional partnerships, and new market opportunities.Iain adds: “Our goal at CriticalArc is to be more than a technology provider, but a trusted partner in every customer’s transformation journey towards safer, more resilient communities.”For more information, please contact CriticalArc by emailing marketing@criticalarc.com or calling +44 (0) 800 368 9876

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.