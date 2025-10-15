Utah Senate Requests Public Comment on Utah Supreme Court Justice Appointee

The Utah Senate Judicial Confirmation Committee is seeking public comment on Third District Court Judge John Nielsen. He was appointed by Gov. Spencer J. Cox to serve as a justice in the Utah Supreme Court.

Those who desire to comment should contact the Utah Senate Judicial Confirmation Committee electronically or by mail at the Office of Legislative Research and General Counsel by 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 29, 2025. Electronic comments can be emailed to senatejudicialnominees@le.utah.gov. Written comments can be mailed to the Utah Senate Judicial Confirmation Committee at the Utah State Capitol, Suite W210, PO Box 145210, Salt Lake City, Utah 84114-5210. All statements should include the individual’s name, telephone number and mailing address.

The Senate Judicial Confirmation Committee plans to hold a public hearing and then issue a recommendation to the full Senate. If confirmed by the Senate, Judge Nielsen will fill the vacancy left by the retirement of Justice John A. Pearce on December 1, 2025.

Individuals may subscribe to receive committee updates, such as upcoming meetings, and view additional Senate Judicial Confirmation Committee information here.

Senate Judicial Confirmation Committee members include Sen. Todd D. Weiler (Chair), Sen. Kirk A. Cullimore, Sen. Don L. Ipson, Sen. Karen Kwan, Sen. Daniel McCay, Sen. Stephanie Pitcher and Sen. Brady Brammer.