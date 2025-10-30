Utah Supports Utahns Amid Federal Government Shutdown

In response to the ongoing Democratic government shutdown, Utah state leaders are launching a temporary, state-led initiative committing up to $4 million in resources to local food banks. This initiative helps Utahns maintain access to essential food support while federal leaders refuse to act.

While Utah works to support its citizens, Democrats in Congress continue playing political games, putting working families at risk, hurting veterans, workers and communities nationwide, leaving essential personnel unpaid and critical services unfunded.

“Washington has failed to do its job,” said Gov. Spencer Cox. “Utah is stepping up so families, especially those in rural communities, can keep food on the table. Because Utah Food Bank serves Utahns in all 29 counties, additional state resources will reach small towns and city neighborhoods alike, including our federal employee neighbors who’ve gone too long without a paycheck.”

Half a million dollars will be directed immediately to the Utah Food Bank to support vulnerable Utahns across the state. The Utah Legislature has approved additional allocations of $500,000 each week, up to $4 million, or until Democrats in Congress stop playing games and reopen the government. The Governor’s Office of Planning and Budget will oversee the distribution in coordination with community partners to ensure steady support and maximize the initiative’s impact.

“Utah is known as the most charitable state in the nation,” President J. Stuart Adams. “That’s the spirit that defines us: we lift each other up and stand united. That’s the power of community; that’s the Utah way. But the responsibility to end this shutdown lies with our federal partners in Washington. Congress must stop the political games and reopen the government. Every day this shutdown drags on, hardworking Americans are hurt. It’s time for Congress to do its job and put the American people first.”

The initiative provides a temporary bridge for families facing food insecurity during the federal government shutdown. Nonprofit and community organizations, faith-based groups and all Utahns are encouraged to join the state’s effort to support local food banks and pantries, helping friends and neighbors across the state.

“We’re providing targeted, temporary, and accountable support to ensure every dollar makes a real difference and that the most vulnerable Utahns get the help they need,” said Speaker Mike Schultz. “We’re calling on all Utahns — nonprofits, faith groups, businesses, and families — to step up, lend a hand, and make a difference. It’s in moments like this that we see what truly makes Utah special.”

Utahns can join this collaborative effort by donating food, contributing financially or volunteering to help strengthen communities across the state. Every $1 donated to the food bank provides approximately three meals to Utah families in need.

For more information on how to get involved, visit Utah Food Bank.