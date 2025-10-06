Utah Legislature Votes on Congressional Map Under Court Order

The Utah Legislature continues its constitutional responsibility to redraw congressional boundaries in response to an order from the 3rd District Court. While the Legislature will continue to exhaust all legal options, the approved map complies with both Proposition 4 standards and legislative preferences.

Proposition 4 requires maps to:

Account for population deviation

Minimize the division of municipalities and counties

Ensure compactness, contiguity, and ease of transportation

Preserve neighborhoods and communities of interest

Follow natural geography and boundaries

Maximize alignment across different types of districts

It also prohibits maps that unduly favor or disfavor incumbents or political parties.

The map approved by the Legislature meets all these criteria. It has a zero population deviation, only three municipal splits and three county splits. The map prioritizes compactness, contiguity, and ease of transportation. It also follows natural geography and boundaries while maximizing alignment across different types of districts. Neither the Legislative Redistricting Committee nor the Legislature used or considered political data or information in the redistricting process.

The Legislature is pleased that the chosen map will benefit all Utahns by:

Balancing rural and urban representation

Protecting military installations

Considering major higher education institutions

Accounting for federal lands in each district

“Despite a condensed timeline, our committee remained committed to transparency and public engagement,” said Sen. Scott Sandall, co-chair of the Legislative Redistricting Committee. “The approved map adheres to Proposition 4 requirements and reflects the diversity of Utah by ensuring every district includes both rural and urban communities. Redistricting is the Legislature’s constitutional responsibility, and we continue to prioritize fair maps that give every Utahn a strong, equal voice in Congress.”

“Every Utahn—whether from a rural community, an urban neighborhood, or a small town—deserves a strong voice in Washington D.C.,” said Rep. Candice Pierucci, co-chair of the Legislative Redistricting Committee. “The approved map ensures that each member of Congress represents all Utah families, whether they live in rural Utah or along the Wasatch Front. Redistricting is, and always has been, the Legislature’s constitutional responsibility, and we hope the courts will respect and uphold that responsibility.”

The Legislature will submit the map to the court today.