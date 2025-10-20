Atlas Renewable Energy closes US$475M financing for solar-storage project to supply clean energy to the mining sector

Atlas Renewable Energy Renewable Energy Project in the Atacama Region Transforms Chile

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Atlas Renewable Energy (“Atlas”), an international leader in renewable energy and battery storage solutions, successfully closed a US$475 million financing for the Copiapó Solar project, a hybrid solar photovoltaic system and battery energy storage system (BESS). Located in Chile’s Atacama region, Copiapó Solar will supply 450 GWh/year of clean energy to the country's main mining and steel conglomerate, CAP Group, through 15-year power purchase agreements (PPAs) with its subsidiaries Compañía Minera del Pacífico (CMP) and Aguas CAP. Through these, it will power its operations in the Coquimbo and Atacama regions entirely with clean energy.Atlas worked with prestigious national and international financial institutions such as BBVA, Banco de Crédito e Inversiones (BCI), Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank (CACIB), Natixis CIB, SMBC and Société Générale to secure the financing, which was structured under highly competitive terms.“At SMBC, we are proud to have worked with Atlas Renewable Energy throughout this important process,” said David González, Managing Director, Head of Latin America Project and Structured Finance Group at SMBC. “This successful closing reflects our long-term commitment to Latin America’s energy transition and to the development of sustainable infrastructure that drives growth, competitiveness, and environmental benefits for our region.”“We are honored that Atlas has once again entrusted CACIB to act as its global coordinator in this important PV+BESS project that will supply clean energy to the mining sector in Chile,” added CACIB's Head of Latin America Energy and Infrastructure Group, Mathieu Rousson.Copiapó Solar will be a hybrid system consisting of a photovoltaic solar plant with an installed capacity of 357 MWp and a 320 MW for 4 hours BESS, equivalent to about four hours of energy generation. Expected to generate around 750 GWh/year, this project represents a milestone in the country's energy transition.Innovation and flexibility for the futureAtlas structured the financing package to maximize the project’s flexibility and scalability, including mechanisms that will allow it to contract additional capacity in the future. The company will strategically use Acierta, its short-term supply business unit for independent customers, to market part of the energy generated and reinforce Atlas’ commercial diversification.Copiapó is set to become a replicable model for energy-intensive industries thanks to its solar + storage integration, allowing it to deliver clean, reliable energy 24/7. Atlas’ innovative approach, along with Chile’s attractiveness as a renewables investment hub, has secured international confidence, demonstrated by the participation of French, Japanese, Spanish, and Chilean banks in the financing.“The Copiapó financing marks a new milestone in a record year for Atlas in Chile,” said Alfredo Solar, Regional Manager of Atlas Renewable Energy for Chile and the Southern Cone. “With this transaction, we have closed over US$1.2 billion in project financing in the last 13 months, showcasing our ability to develop complex and highly bankable projects. Copiapó Solar will not only supply the Chilean mining industry with reliable renewable energy, but also become a benchmark for the future of the country’s energy industry, consolidating Atlas as a strategic ally to large industries.”The Copiapó Solar financing is the latest in a year of significant achievements for Atlas. The company secured the largest financing in its history—US$510 million—for the Estepa hybrid project and signed a PPA with Colbún for an innovative BESS capable of supplying up to 335 GWh/year. Atlas also inaugurated BESS del Desierto, the first large-scale stand-alone BESS system in Chile and the region, with installed capacity of 200 MW and a storage capacity of 800 MWh.In recognition of these achievements, LatinFinance honored Atlas with three prestigious awards: Project Sponsor of the Year, Energy Storage Financing of the Year for its $510 million financing of the Estepa I & II project in Chile, and Renewable Energy FInancing of the Year (Power) for its R$1.5 billion financing of the Luiz Carlos Solar Complex in Brazil.ABOUT ATLAS RENEWABLE ENERGYAtlas Renewable Energy is an international 100% renewable energy generation company that develops, builds, finances, and operates clean energy projects in Latin America. It has a portfolio of more than 8.4 GW in assets in various stages of development, construction, and operation.In Chile, the company has 1.5 GW of contracted projects and currently operates three large-scale solar plants: Javiera in Atacama, Quilapilún in the Metropolitan Region, and Sol del Desierto in Antofagasta. It also operates the Bess del Desierto storage plant.For more information, visit: www.AtlasRenewableEnergy.com

