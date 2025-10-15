Now Presenting: 2025 Moonbeam Children’s Book Awards Medalists

This year’s awards received hundreds of entries from around the world, reflecting the depth and diversity of creators working to inspire a next generation.

TRAVERSE CITY, MI, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Moonbeam Children’s Book Awards, dedicated to celebrating exceptional children’s literature and the talented creators behind it, has announced its 2025 medalists. This year’s awards featured over 45 categories and received hundreds of entries from around the world, reflecting the depth and diversity of creators working to inspire a new generation of readers.The Moonbeam Children’s Book Awards honor authors, illustrators, and publishers whose work engages young readers, promotes diversity, and encourages learning and discovery. Winners include authors, illustrators, and publishers, who all play a vital role in shaping the future of children’s literature.About the Moonbeam Children’s Book AwardsSince 2006, the Moonbeam Children’s Book Awards have celebrated the year’s most exceptional children’s books, honoring the authors, illustrators, and publishers who bring stories to life for young readers.Entries are carefully evaluated by a panel of educators, writers, artists, and publishing professionals, who consider content, design, and originality. Each year, three to five medalists are selected per category to recognize the books that exemplify creativity, celebrate diversity, and inspire a love of learning and reading.About Jenkins GroupFounded in 1988, Jenkins Group, Inc. is a premier self-publishing company specializing in custom book production and commemorative publishing. Based in Traverse City, Michigan, Jenkins Group has helped thousands of authors and organizations bring their stories to life through high-quality books. The company offers a full suite of publishing services, including ghostwriting, editing, design, printing, and distribution.In addition to its publishing expertise, Jenkins Group administers five distinct book award programs, including the Moobeam Children’s Book Awards, recognizing excellence across multiple literary genres. With decades of experience, Jenkins Group remains committed to helping authors and organizations share their messages with the world.For more information about the Moonbeam Children’s Book Awards, visit moonbeamawards.com

