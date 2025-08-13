Now Presenting: Living Now Book Awards 2025 Medalists

This year’s awards featured over 25 categories and attracted hundreds of entries from around the world.

TRAVERSE CITY, MI, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Living Now Book Awards, dedicated to recognizing and honoring the year’s most inspiring lifestyle books, has announced its 2025 medalists. Thisyear’s awards featured over 25 categories and attracted hundreds of entries from around the world, reflecting the depth and diversity of books that promote better living. The Living Now Book Awards recognize books that inspire personal growth, strengthen communities, and encourage healthier, more purposeful lives. Winners include independent authors, self-publishers, and established publishing houses, all contributing to a global movement toward connection, well-being, and positive change.About the Living Now Book AwardsSince 2008, the Living Now Book Awards have honored the year’s most inspiring lifestyle titles in more than 25 categories, recognizing stories that enrich our lives and make the world a better place. From cooking and entertaining to fitness, travel, personal development, and sustainability, these awards celebrate creativity and innovation that spark positive change in readers’ lives. A panel of judges—including authors, educators, and publishing professionals—carefully evaluates each entry for content, design, and creativity. By selecting 3–6 medalists per category, the awards recognize books that not only inform but also inspire personal growth, strengthen communities, and promote a better world.About Jenkins GroupFounded in 1988, Jenkins Group, Inc. is a premier self-publishing company specializing in custom book production and commemorative publishing. Based in Traverse City, Michigan, Jenkins Group has helped thousands of authors and organizations bring their stories to life through high-quality books. The company offers a full suite of publishing services, including ghostwriting, editing, design, printing, and distribution.In addition to its publishing expertise, Jenkins Group administers five distinct book award programs, including the Living Now Book Awards, recognizing excellence across multiple literary genres. With decades of experience, Jenkins Group remains committed to helping authors and organizations share their messages with the world.For more information about the Living Now Book Awards, visit www.livingnowawards.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.