Now Presenting: Axiom Business Book Awards 2025 Medalists

Since 2007, the Axiom Business Book Awards have honored the best business titles in more than 25 categories.

TRAVERSE CITY, MI, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Axiom Business Book Awards, dedicated to recognizing and honoring the best books in business literature, has announced its 2025 medalists. This year’s awards featured over 30 categories and attracted over 200 entrants from 13 countries, showcasing the depth and diversity of business publishing.Designed to celebrate excellence in business books, the Axiom Business Book Awards recognize works that help readers navigate the complexities of leadership, entrepreneurship, finance, and innovation. Winners include independent authors, self-publishers, and established publishing houses, all contributing to the global conversation on business success and thought leadership.About the Axiom Business Book AwardsSince 2007, the Axiom Business Book Awards have honored the best business titles in more than 25 categories, shining a light on books that provide actionable insights, strategic guidance, and innovative perspectives for professionals at all levels. From leadership and management to entrepreneurship and personal finance, these awards recognize books that make a meaningful impact on the business world.A panel of esteemed judges—including business executives, educators, and publishing professionals—carefully evaluates each entry for content, design, and creativity. By selecting 3–6 medalists per category, the awards ensure that influential voices in business publishing receive the recognition they deserve.About Jenkins GroupFounded in 1988, Jenkins Group, Inc. is a premier self-publishing company specializing in custom book production and commemorative publishing. Based in Traverse City, Michigan, Jenkins Group has helped thousands of authors and organizations bring their stories to life through high-quality books. The company offers a full suite of publishing services, including ghostwriting, editing, design, printing, and distribution.In addition to its publishing expertise, Jenkins Group administers six distinct book award programs, including the Axiom Business Book Awards, recognizing excellence across multiple literary genres. With decades of experience, Jenkins Group remains committed to helping authors and organizations share their messages with the world.For more information about the Axiom Business Book Awards, visit www.axiomawards.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.