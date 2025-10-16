Autofleet Named “Fleet Management Solution of the Year” By AutoTech Breakthrough Annual Awards Program

Autofleet, a leading fleet management optimization platform, has been selected as the winner of AutoTech’s “Fleet Management Solution of the Year” award.

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Autofleet , a leading fleet management optimization platform, announced today that it has been selected as the winner of AutoTech’s “Fleet Management Solution of the Year” award.AutoTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global automotive and transportation technology markets, awarded Autofleet the top award in its sixth annual AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program.“As mobility operators rethink how they grow, optimize, and deliver reliable service, fleet management is moving from behind the scenes to center stage. It is the silent force driving the next era of operational excellence and growth,” said Kobi Eisenberg, president of Element Mobility and Autofleet. “We are proud recipients of this award from AutoTech Breakthrough and are grateful to be recognized as leaders in the evolution of fleet management towards intelligent, data-driven operations."Advanced technology in fleet and mobility is rapidly redefining the way people and goods move – transforming one of the world’s largest and most vital industries. From autonomous driving technologies and advanced driver-assistance systems to connected vehicle platforms, electrification, and sustainable mobility solutions, future-focused mobility and fleet technology is delivering greater safety, efficiency, and environmental responsibility.“Autofleet stands at the forefront of transportation technology, delivering a transformative fleet management platform. Most fleet operators have faced the challenge of data scattered across multiple systems, making operations difficult. To effectively set policies like cleaning, safety, charging, and upkeep, you need a holistic view of multiple inputs,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director, AutoTech Breakthrough. “Autofleet has emerged as a global benchmark for innovation, data-driven efficiency, and sustainable fleet transformation. Autofleet’s AI platform is more than a fleet management tool; it is a strategic enabler for the future of mobility, providing fleet managers with the intelligence needed to reduce costs, maximize asset utilization, and ensure exceptional service levels.”In 2024, Autofleet won the “AutoTech AI Innovation of the Year” award for Autofleet Nova - the fleet-specific generative AI designed to unleash the power of natural language in fleet operations.The mission of the annual AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry’s most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of automotive and transportation technology categories, including Autonomous Driving, Artificial Intelligence, Electric Vehicles, Engine Tech, Automotive Cybersecurity, Telematics, Sensor Technology, Fleet Management, Traffic Tech and many more. This year's program attracted thousands of nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.Autofleet is a wholly owned subsidiary of Element Fleet Management and a key organization within Element Mobility – the strategic division dedicated to shaping the future of intelligent mobility. Autofleet empowers fleets and mobility operators to achieve operational excellence through innovation more reliable, efficient, and sustainable for drivers, customers, and stakeholders alike. Its advanced fleet management optimization platform provides an easy-to-integrate AI-powered platform that optimizes fleet management, shared mobility, planning, routing, scheduling, and day‑to‑day fleet operations around the world.About AutofleetAutofleet is the leading fleet management optimization platform for fleets and mobility operators. Its AI-powered flexible platform streamlines and automates operations, maximizing efficiency and customer experience. Autofleet is a wholly owned subsidiary of Element Fleet Management, operating as part of Element Mobility, advancing next-generation fleet technologies. The company serves a wide range of fleet verticals, including large-scale commercial fleets, postal and logistics, field servicing, rental, car-sharing, ride-sharing, autonomous vehicles, and more.For more information, visit autofleet.io.About AutoTech BreakthroughPart of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in automotive technologies, services, companies and products. The AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of AutoTech companies and solutions in categories including Connected Car, Electric Vehicles, Engine Tech, Automotive CyberSecurity, Sensor Technology, Traffic Tech, Vehicle Telematics and more. 