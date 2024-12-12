Autofleet Wins the Gold Merit Award for ‘Fleet Management Innovation of the Year'

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Autofleet, the leading optimization platform for fleets, has been honored with the 2024 Merit Awards Gold for Fleet Management Innovation of the Year. Recognizing the company's groundbreaking solutions and products that transform fleet and mobility operations.The award highlights Autofleet's unique capabilities in modernizing fleet management for today’s evolving needs, including a cutting-edge, AI-powered optimization engine, real-time data based automated workflows, optimized dynamic route planning, predictive demand, comprehensive fleet management, robust reporting, and more solutions that increases operational efficiency across the business.Autofleet also uses an open architecture that enables seamless integration with legacy and existing fleet systems and third-party providers. And has recently launched Autofleet Nova, a GenAI specifically designed for fleet management.The award recognizes Autofleet's commitment to driving innovation for better efficiency, reducing operational costs, and supporting the transition to more sustainable transportation solutions. Through machine learning and AI powered technology, Autofleet provides scalable solutions capable of handling operations involving millions of vehicles or trips and support for diverse fleet types, from ride-sharing and delivery to autonomous vehicle management.About AutofleetAutofleet, a wholly owned subsidiary of Element Fleet Management, is the leading optimization platform for fleets and mobility operators. Its AI-powered platform streamlines and automates operations across industries, maximizing efficiency and customer experience. Autofleet’s turn-key solution helps businesses launch, manage, and scale sustainable fleet operations globally, serving over 20 countries across 5 continents. Learn more at: autofleet.io

