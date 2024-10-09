Autofleet Nova Named “AutoTech AI Innovation Of The Year” By AutoTech Breakthrough

Annual Awards Program Recognizes Innovation in Automotive and Transportation Technologies Around the Globe

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, October 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Autofleet, the optimization platform for fleets and transportation providers, today announced that Autofleet Nova has been selected as the recipient of the “AutoTech AI Innovation of the Year” award in the fifth annual AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by AutoTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global automotive and transportation technology markets today.Autofleet Nova is the leading fleet-specific generative AI designed to unleash the power of natural language in fleet operations. Nova provides unprecedented visibility, data-driven decision support, deep analytical capabilities and the ability to take action automatically using natural language. With Nova, fleet operators use plain language to gain comprehensive insights across their operations.Key features include the ability to integrate to any fleet data source across reservations, telematics, CRM, HR, and more; The ability to combine previously siloed, disparate data sources while allowing users to ask follow-up questions contextually; and out-of-the-box plugins, enabling rapid integration with most major databases.Nova works on fleet domain data across a wide range of fleet data sources, such as demand data (trips and reservations), supply data (vehicle telematics) and infrastructure data (parking, charging/fueling, workshops etc.). Nova can integrate data from any source and generate new contextual insights. By using plain language queries, fleet operations can obtain optimization opportunities, analyze issues, and take the best next steps.“Using Nova, fleet professionals can get answers that are both comprehensive and would otherwise require complex queries and coding by a team of analysts and developers. Nova’s ability to integrate data from any source and generate new contextual insights bridges the gap between different roles within the business,” said Kobi Eisenberg, CEO and co-founder of Autofleet. “We’re proud of this award from AutoTech Breakthrough and grateful to be recognized for democratizing access to data, so that non-technical business and operational stakeholders have the tools they need to make data driven decisions."The mission of the annual AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry’s most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of automotive and transportation technology categories, including Autonomous Driving, Artificial Intelligence, Electric Vehicles, Engine Tech, Automotive Cybersecurity, Telematics, Sensor Technology, Fleet Management, Traffic Tech and many more. This year's program attracted thousands of nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.“Autofleet is leading the charge for generative AI for fleet operators. As the world of fleet management is undergoing a transformative shift, large language models powered by advanced AI hold the key to democratizing access to data and fleet actions and simplifying operations,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director, AutoTech Breakthrough. “By harnessing the power of AI and natural language processing, Nova is a major leap forward for the fleet industry. Congratulations to Autofleet, our ‘AutoTech AI Innovation of the Year’ winner for delivering a solution that provides access to unprecedented depth of data and insights that were previously unattainable.”####About AutofleetAutofleet is the leading optimization platform for fleets and mobility operators. Its AI-powered platform streamlines and automates operations across industries, maximizing efficiency and customer experience. Autofleet’s turn-key solution helps businesses launch, manage, and scale sustainable fleet operations globally, serving over 20 countries across 5 continents. Learn more at autofleet.io or contact ohadouziel@autofleet.ioAbout AutoTech BreakthroughPart of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in automotive technologies, services, companies and products. The AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of AutoTech companies and solutions in categories including Connected Car, Electric Vehicles, Engine Tech, Automotive CyberSecurity, Sensor Technology, Traffic Tech, Vehicle Telematics and more. For more information visit AutoTechBreakthrough.comTech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. 