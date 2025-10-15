LA County declares a state of emergency due to immigration raids, citing ‘climate of fear’

The emergency declaration allows extra help from state resources, plus mutual aid from cities and philanthropic groups to augment the county’s offering of rent relief, free legal services, food subsidies and more.

