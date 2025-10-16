Submit Release
Youth Is Not Protected Class for Jury Selection—C.A.

Div. Six of this district’s Court of Appeal held yesterday that a potential juror’s youth does not render that person a member of a protected class triggering additional scrutiny for purposes of jury selection, declining to broaden the categories of statuses that attorneys are prohibited from considering in the voir dire process beyond those explicitly highlighted by the courts and the Legislature.

