Advocates challenge ICE policy they say endangers crime victims

(Subscription required) Immigrant advocates sued Homeland Security and ICE, alleging new enforcement guidance unlawfully strips humanitarian protections and detains or deports crime victims, violating due process and decades-old policies safeguarding survivors of trafficking and abuse.

