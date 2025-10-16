Warrantless Search of Tent Pitched on Sidewalk Was Lawful—Appeals Court

Police had no need to obtain a warrant to search a tent pitched on a public sidewalk, Div. Six of the Court of Appeal for this district declared yesterday, upholding the drug-dealing conviction of a man who resided in the structure.

