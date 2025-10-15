New law reopens statute of limitations for sex assault suits

(Subscription required) Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed AB 250, creating a two-year window in 2026-27 for adult survivors of sexual assault to bring previously time-barred civil claims. The law targets cases involving alleged institutional "cover-ups" but excludes public entities.

