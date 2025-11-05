Op-Ed: Guardians of Trust: The Vital Role of West Virginia’s Notaries Public

In an age where identity theft, fraud, and misinformation are increasingly prevalent, the role of the Notary Public has never been more critical. Often working quietly behind the scenes, Notaries serve as impartial witnesses to the signing of important documents, helping to deter fraud and ensure the integrity of our legal and civic processes by verifying the identities of individuals who sign documents. In West Virginia, more than 35,000 commissioned Notaries Public are performing this essential function every day, each one a guardian of trust in our communities.

Notaries are woven into the fabric of everyday life. From real estate transactions and powers of attorney to affidavits and business agreements, their work touches nearly every sector of society. They are the gatekeepers who verify identities, confirm willingness and awareness of signers, and help ensure documents are executed properly.

In West Virginia, the importance of Notaries is amplified by the state’s strong commitment to civic integrity and public service. Our Notaries are not just professionals, they are neighbors, coworkers, and community leaders. They serve in banks, law offices, hospitals, schools, and government agencies. Many are small business owners or volunteers who offer their services to those in need. Their presence ensures that West Virginians have access to trustworthy, accessible notarization services.

Under the leadership of Licensing Director Leah Powell, the Secretary of State's Office has worked diligently to modernize and streamline the commissioning process, making it easier for citizens to become Notaries and maintain their credentials. The office provides training, resources, and guidance to ensure that Notaries are well-equipped to carry out their duties with professionalism and integrity.

One of the most significant advancements in recent years has been the adoption of remote online notarization (RON) and remote ink notarization, which allow Notaries to perform their duties virtually using secure digital platforms. This innovation has expanded access to notarization services, particularly for homebound individuals, military personnel, and out-of-state West Virginians. It’s a testament to how tradition and technology can work hand-in-hand to serve the public good.

Yet, despite their vital role, Notaries often go unrecognized. They are not headline-makers or public figures, but their work is foundational to the rule of law and the protection of individual rights. Every time a Notary stamps a document, they are affirming the signer's identity, safeguarding the parties, and upholding the integrity of the transaction. That is no small feat.

This week is National Notary Public Week and November 7 is National Notary Public Day. It is my hope that this op-ed will serve as a testament to my personal belief in and support of the vital service Notaries play in our every day life.

As we look to the future, it is essential that we continue to support and celebrate the work of Notaries Public in West Virginia. Whether through education, outreach, or legislative support, we must ensure that these trusted citizens have the tools and recognition they deserve. Their work may be quiet, but their impact is profound.

To the more than 35,000 Notaries serving across the Mountain State: THANK YOU! You are the unsung heroes of our legal system, the stewards of trust in our communities, and the everyday defenders of truth. West Virginia is stronger and safer because of you.