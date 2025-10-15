Attorney General Jackley Announces Former State Employee Indicted for Falsifying Investigative Reports

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2025

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces that a Spearfish woman has been indicted on four felony counts and one misdemeanor count of falsifying investigative reports while an employee of the South Dakota Department of Social Services’ Child Protective Services.

Nova Collins, 56, was indicted Wednesday, Oct. 15, by a Lawrence County Grand Jury. She is accused of falsifying reports related to a child abuse investigation.

Collins was charged with one felony count of Forgery, which carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison; one felony count of Offer of Forged or Fraudulent Evidence, which carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison; one felony count of Falsification of Evidence, which carries a maximum sentence of two years in prison, one felony count of Offering False or Forged Instrument for Filing, Registering or Recording, which carries a maximum sentence of two years in prison, and one misdemeanor count of Falsification of Public Records by a Public Officer or Employee, which carries a maximum sentence of one year in prison in the county jail.

“Falsifying official documents related to an investigation undermines public trust,” said Attorney General Jackley. “As Attorney General, I will continue to hold individuals accountable for such crimes. Thank you to the Department of Social Services for its cooperation.”

Attorney General Jackley said this is the first criminal case resulting from this year’s passage of Senate Bill 62 which established mandatory reporting requirements related to state employee crimes, improper government conduct, and conflicts of interest. The legislation was introduced by Attorney General Jackley, passed by the Legislature, and signed by the Governor. The case was reported to, investigated by, and is being prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office’s Public Integrity Program, which is part of the Division of Criminal Investigation.

The crimes were committed in early 2025. The defendant is presumed innocent under the U.S. Constitution.

-30-