Attorney General Jackley Announces Court Orders Hoek Trial Moved to Pennington County

Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces a Circuit Court has ordered the trial of Joseph Hoek, who is charged in the 2024 murder of Moody County Deputy Sheriff Ken Prorok, to be moved to Pennington County from Moody County.

At a hearing last week in Flandreau, the Court agreed to a defense motion that the trial be moved from Moody County.

“The criminal justice system needs to take into account not just the defendant’s Constitutional rights, but also those of the victims and their families,” said Attorney General Jackley. “I am prepared to try this case before a Pennington County jury in September of 2026, or at the earliest date the system will allow.”

The trial is scheduled to begin Sept. 21, 2026. The trial is scheduled for five weeks.

