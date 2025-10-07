Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,894 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 426,654 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General Jackley Praises President Trump’s Nomination Of DCI Director Dan Satterlee as next SD U.S Marshal

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley praises President Trump’s nomination of Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Director Dan Satterlee as South Dakota’s next U.S. Marshal.

“Dan is a strong law enforcement officer, and he was my choice as DCI director when I became Attorney General in 2023,” said Attorney General Jackley. “He has been an excellent leader for DCI, and he will do the same as U.S. Marshal. I look forward to continuing our working relationship in his new position.”

Attorney General Jackley recommended Director Satterlee for the position and was supported by South Dakota Senators Thune and Rounds. President Trump then accepted that nomination.

“President Trump, Senate Leader Thune, and Senator Rounds are strong advocates of law enforcement and public safety, and this nomination reaffirms that,” said Attorney General Jackley.

Director Satterlee’s nomination has been referred to the Senate Judiciary Committee for consideration. If approved there, the nomination would go to the full Senate. 

                                                                 -30-

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Attorney General Jackley Praises President Trump’s Nomination Of DCI Director Dan Satterlee as next SD U.S Marshal

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more