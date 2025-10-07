Attorney General Jackley Praises President Trump’s Nomination Of DCI Director Dan Satterlee as next SD U.S Marshal

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley praises President Trump’s nomination of Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Director Dan Satterlee as South Dakota’s next U.S. Marshal.

“Dan is a strong law enforcement officer, and he was my choice as DCI director when I became Attorney General in 2023,” said Attorney General Jackley. “He has been an excellent leader for DCI, and he will do the same as U.S. Marshal. I look forward to continuing our working relationship in his new position.”

Attorney General Jackley recommended Director Satterlee for the position and was supported by South Dakota Senators Thune and Rounds. President Trump then accepted that nomination.

“President Trump, Senate Leader Thune, and Senator Rounds are strong advocates of law enforcement and public safety, and this nomination reaffirms that,” said Attorney General Jackley.

Director Satterlee’s nomination has been referred to the Senate Judiciary Committee for consideration. If approved there, the nomination would go to the full Senate.

-30-