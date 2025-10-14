Attorney General Jackley Commends Meta’s Decision To Restrict Instagram Content Seen by Teenagers

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley commends Meta’s announcement Tuesday that the company will restrict the Instagram content seen by teenagers.

Attorney General Jackley joined 41 other Attorneys General last year in filing federal or state lawsuits against Meta alleging that the company knowingly designed and developed harmful features on Instagram and other social media platforms that purposefully addicted children and teens. He said the company’s decision is an important step in protecting children.

“I want to thank Meta for taking action to protect children online. These new policies are an important step toward creating a safer digital environment for young people,” said Attorney General Jackley. “I appreciate Meta’s willingness to listen and respond to the concerns raised by my office and other attorneys general across the country. Our children deserve platforms that put their safety and well-being first, and today’s announcement moves us closer to that goal.”

Meta announced that teenagers on Instagram will be restricted to seeing PG-13 content by default and won’t be able to change their settings without a parent’s permission. That means children using teen-specific accounts will see photos and videos on Instagram that are similar to what they would see in a PG-13 movie — no sex, drugs or dangerous stunts, among others.

Parents also will be able to set an even stricter setting if they want.

-30-