Job Announcement: Attorney for N.D. Ethics Commission

The North Dakota Ethics Commission is seeking a part-time Attorney to join its team. The Commission’s mission is to strengthen public confidence in government by promoting transparency and accountability. This position supports that mission by providing legal assistance to the Commission’s General Counsel.

This is a part-time position working a minimum of 20 hours per week, with additional hours as needed. This position is considered temporary; however, the length of the position is ongoing.

Hourly pay: $43-$55 per hour, pay will be dependent upon experience.

Key Responsibilities:

Review complaints received by the Commission for jurisdictional authority.

Conduct legal research on issues arising from complaints.

Assist outside counsel and investigators, at the direction of the General Counsel, in reviewing and investigating complaints.

Support the General Counsel in resolving alleged ethics violations and draft findings for review by the Executive Director.

Provide legal advice and draft memoranda for the Commission on advisory opinion requests, proposed ethics rules, and other legal matters.

Assist with ensuring compliance with open meetings and records laws.

Provide training and presentations on ethics laws and Commission procedures.

Perform other duties as assigned by the General Counsel, Executive Director, or Commission.

Minimum Qualifications:

Juris Doctor (J.D.) degree from an accredited law school.

Licensure as an attorney in North Dakota or eligibility for licensure in North Dakota. (Candidates awaiting licensure will be considered.)

Strong oral, written, and interpersonal communication skills.

Excellent time management and organizational abilities.

High level of integrity and ability to maintain confidentiality.

Demonstrated ability to exercise sound judgment and professional discretion in legal matters.

Strong research and analytical skills, with the ability to interpret statutes, case law, and regulations

About Team ND

"Far and away the best prize life offers is the chance to work hard at work worth doing." - Theodore Roosevelt

More than 7,500 talented, hard-working people across sixty-three agencies have come together as Team North Dakota. At Team ND, we are driven to succeed through gratitude, humility, curiosity and courage. Our purpose is to empower people, improve lives, and inspire success. Join us in being legendary.

Total Rewards: The State of North Dakota is committed to providing team members with a strong and competitive rewards package that support you, your health and your family.

Considering a new position on Team ND? How does your current position stack up? Use our Total Rewards Calculator to estimate.

Application Procedures

Ready to Apply?

Submit your cover letter, resume, transcripts, and references at www.nd.gov/careers by 11:59 PM Central Time (CT) on the closing date .

www.nd.gov/careers . Include details on how your background aligns with the role in your resume.

Applicants must be legally authorized to work in the U.S. (No visa sponsorships provided.)

Questions or Accommodations?

Contact Jill Mugaas, HR Business Partner

jemugaas@,nd.gov | (701) 328-4743

For tech issues, contact recruiter@nd.gov | (701) 328-3290

Equal Employment Opportunity

The State of North Dakota and this hiring agency do not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex (including sexual orientation and gender identity), genetics, religion, age or disability in employment or the provisions of services and complies with the provisions of the North Dakota Human Rights Act.

As an employer, the State of North Dakota prohibits smoking in all places of state employment in accordance with N.D.C.C. § 23-12-10.