Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,233 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 429,101 in the last 365 days.

Notice Regarding Amendment or Adoption of Rules

Notice(s) of Comment have been issued by the Supreme Court in the following matter(s):

       1.      20250353 – Amend. to North Dakota Rule of Juvenile Procedure 1 Regarding Scope and Purpose and 2 Regarding Hearing Time

 Order(s) of Adoption have been issued by the Supreme Court in the following matter(s):

  1. 20250317 – Amend. to North Dakota Rules of Professional Conduct 1.2 Regarding the Scope of Representation and Allocation of Authority Between Client and Lawyer and 1.7 Regarding Conflict of Interest: General Rule
  2. 20250253 – Amend. to the North Dakota Rules of Criminal Procedure and North Dakota Rules of Evidence
  3. 20250352 – Amend. to North Dakota Supreme Court Administrative Rule 20 Regarding Magistrates-Qualifications, Authority, Education and Procedures

 This notice is provided under N.D.R.Proc.R. § 7.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Notice Regarding Amendment or Adoption of Rules

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more