Benson elected presiding judge of NEJD

Judge Anthony Swain Benson has been elected to serve as the new Presiding Judge for the Northeast Judicial District effective immediately, and runs through January 31, 2028. Judge Benson will be filling out the remainder of Judge Donovan Foughty's term, who retired on September 30th.

Judge Benson received his Bachelor of University Studies at North Dakota State University in 1994. He received his Juris Doctor at the University of North Dakota School of Law in 2000, and was admitted to the N.D. Bar on September 22, 2000. He was in private legal practice in Bottineau, from 2000-2015 and served as the Assistant State's Attorney for Bottineau County. Judge Benson was appointed as District Court Judge by Governor Jack Dalyrymple in 2015 for the Northeast Judicial District #3 located in Bottineau, ND. He was then elected in 2018 to complete the unexpired term, and in 2020 he was elected to a 6-year term.