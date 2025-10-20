Notice Regarding Amendment or Adoption of Rules

Notice(s) of Comment have been issued by the Supreme Court in the following matter(s):

1. 20250353 – Amend. to North Dakota Rule of Juvenile Procedure 1 Regarding Scope and Purpose and 2 Regarding Hearing Time

Order(s) of Adoption have been issued by the Supreme Court in the following matter(s):

20250317 – Amend. to North Dakota Rules of Professional Conduct 1.2 Regarding the Scope of Representation and Allocation of Authority Between Client and Lawyer and 1.7 Regarding Conflict of Interest: General Rule 20250253 – Amend. to the North Dakota Rules of Criminal Procedure and North Dakota Rules of Evidence 20250352 – Amend. to North Dakota Supreme Court Administrative Rule 20 Regarding Magistrates-Qualifications, Authority, Education and Procedures

This notice is provided under N.D.R.Proc.R. § 7.