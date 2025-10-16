B’nai Torah Congregation Launches 2025-2026 Author Series

B'nai Torah Congregation Christine Kuehn Sam Sussman Rabbi Shira Stutman Lisa F. Rosenberg

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- B’nai Torah Congregation , the largest conservative synagogue in the Southeastern United States, is proud to launch its 2025-2026 Author Series in partnership with the Jewish Book Council.The B’nai Torah Author Series brings acclaimed writers, rabbis and thinkers from around the world to B’nai Torah to share their newest works and the ideas behind them. Covering topics from Jewish identity and spirituality to history, politics and personal journeys, each event offers a chance to engage directly with the voices shaping contemporary Jewish thought.Following is the 2025-2026 schedule -Yaakov Katz“While Israel Slept”Tuesday, October 21, 2025 at 2:00 p.m.Yaakov Katz, former editor-in-chief of The Jerusalem Post, discusses “While Israel Slept: How Hamas Surprised the Most Powerful Military in the Middle East.” He reveals how years of complacency, flawed intelligence, and missed warnings allowed Hamas to launch the devastating October 7 attack, exposing Israel’s overconfidence, and the urgent lessons for its future security.Register: This event is $18 per person and offered in partnership with the Adolph & Rose Levis JCC. Please register at https://www.btcboca.org/event/author-series-yaakov-katz/ -Rabbi Angela Buchdahl“Heart of a Stranger”Shabbat, Friday, November 22, 2025Rabbi Angela Buchdahl, Senior Rabbi of Central Synagogue in New York City, shares her journey from outsider to senior rabbi of one of the world’s largest congregations. Born to a Korean Buddhist mother and Jewish American father, she offers a memoir and spiritual guide that confronts racism, sexism, and antisemitism while inspiring faith, empathy and resilience.Register: This event is free. Please register at https://www.btcboca.org/event/author-series-rabbi-angela-buchdahl/ -Sam Sussman“Boy from the North Country”Thursday, January 8, 2026 at 2:00 p.m.Sam Sussman, former Contributing Editor at the Tel Aviv Review of Books, tells the story of a young man called home to care for his dying mother, who at last reveals the long-hidden truths of her past, his potential father (Bob Dylan), and the redemptive power of love.Register: This event is $18 per person and offered in partnership with the Levis JCC. Register at https://www.btcboca.org/event/author-series-sam-sussman/ -Christine Kuehn“Family of Spies”Wednesday, February 4, 2026 at 2:00 p.m.Through “Family of Spies: A World War II Store of Nazi Espionage, Betrayal, and the Secret History Behind Pearl Harbor,” Christine Kuehn uncovers the shocking true story of her family. The Kuehns were Berlin socialites turned Nazi and Japanese spies whose secret network in Hawaii played a pivotal role in the bombing of Pearl Harbor, a truth only revealed decades later.Register: This event is free. Register at https://www.btcboca.org/event/author-series-christine-kuehn/ -Rabbi Shira Stutman“The Jewish Way to a Good Life”Thursday, February 12, 2026 at 7:00 p.m.Rabbi Shira Stutman, Senior Rabbi at Aspen Jewish Congregation, shows how Jewish wisdom offers timeless guidance for living well. She invites readers of all backgrounds to embrace Chesed, Tzedek, and Shabbat as pathways to joy.Register: This event is free. Register at https://www.btcboca.org/event/author-series-rabbi-shira-stutman/ Lisa F. Rosenberg“Fine, I’m A Terrible Person”Wednesday, April 15, 2026 at 2:00 p.m.Debut local author Lisa F. Rosenberg shares her family heritage (Rhodeslis, Ladino-speaking Sephardic Jews from the Island of Rhodes). The novel’s historical accuracy of language, cultural authenticity, and descriptions of mouthwatering cuisine showcases a deep affection for her cultural legacy.Register: This event is free. Register at https://www.btcboca.org/event/author-series-lisa-f-rosenberg/ For more information, please contact Elysa Stark at elysa.stark@bnai-torah.org or call the synagogue office at 561-392-8566.About B’nai Torah CongregationB’nai Torah Congregation is the largest conservative synagogue in the Southeastern United States with over 1,300 membership families. It is a close-knit, multi-generational, modern, and egalitarian synagogue, which offers diverse services, programs of worship, learning, tzedakah, social action, and social activities. B’nai Torah Congregation creates a perfect outlet for arts, culture, and learning, and we are home to several schools of Jewish education. The synagogue, which offers a wide variety of volunteer opportunities that will enrich the synagogue experience, is a tremendous and vibrant center for tzedakah acts and projects that touch thousands of people. Learn more at https://btcboca.org

