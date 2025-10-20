COMMUNITY FOUNDATION FOR PALM BEACH AND MARTIN COUNTIES CELEBRATES LAUNCH OF GEORGE ELMORE IMPACT FOR GOOD INITIATIVE

Community Foundation Logo Reg. Danita R. DeHaney, George Elmore and Marti LaTour

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties today announced the launch of the George Elmore “Impact for Good” Initiative, a transformative effort that provides 26 nonprofit organizations with critical resources to meet both immediate strategic needs and long-term sustainability goals. The initiative is made possible through a $10.3 million gift from the Elmore Impact for Good Fund, held at the Community Foundation.The Community Foundation is a nonprofit organization that leads partnerships with donors, nonprofit organizations, and community members to address the region’s chronic and emerging issues. The Impact for Good reflects Elmore’s deeply personal and thoughtful investment in nonprofit organizations that align with his vision and longstanding commitment to community impact. Each of the 26 nonprofits – personally chosen by Elmore – received a six-figure gift structured to maximize its impact.“This community has given me everything—it’s where I built my business, raised my family, and made my home,” said Elmore. “My hope is that this gift not only says thank you but also inspires others to keep it going. If we all do a little more good for more people, the ripple effect will be immeasurable.”Elmore, a longtime philanthropist and Community Foundation Legacy Society member, was also honored as the Foundation’s 2024 McIntosh Award Recipient, which recognizes outstanding community contributions. An entrepreneur at heart, Elmore founded Hardrives of Delray, Inc. in 1953 and helped pave the roads that shaped South Florida’s growth. As the region developed, Elmore followed in the footsteps of leading local families like the Flaglers, Kenans, and MacArthurs, planting his own seeds of philanthropy. His service on the Community Foundation’s Board of Directors (1984–1991 and 2010–2019) reflects his decades-long commitment. Today, Elmore continues his philanthropic work alongside his partner, Marti LaTour, who joined the Community Foundation’s Board of Directors in 2024.“George Elmore’s generosity has shaped our community for decades, and with Marti by his side, his impact continues to grow,” said Danita R. DeHaney, President & CEO of the Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties . “The Impact for Good Initiative represents exactly what philanthropy should be—thoughtful, strategic, and deeply human. We are honored to partner with George and Marti in creating a lasting legacy for these 26 nonprofit organizations.”The 26 recipient organizations are: 211 Palm Beach and Treasure Coast, Baptist Health South Florida Foundation, Boy Scouts of America (Gulf Stream Council), Business Development Board Foundation of Palm Beach County, Center for Technology, Enterprise & Development, Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties , Economic Council of Palm Beach County Foundation, Education Foundation of Palm Beach County, First United Methodist Church of Boca Raton, Florida Atlantic University Foundation (The Runway), Florida Atlantic University Foundation (Brain Institute), George Snow Scholarship Fund, Historical Society of Palm Beach County, Literacy Coalition of Palm Beach County, Lynn University, Maltz Jupiter Theater, Palm Beach County Food Bank, Palm Beach State College, Place of Hope, Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, School of the Arts Foundation, South Florida PBS, The Max Planck Florida Institute for Neuroscience, The Herbert Wertheim UF Scripps Institute for Biomedical Innovation and Technology, United Way of Haywood County, and United Way of Palm Beach County.About the Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin CountiesThe Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties is a nonprofit organization that leads philanthropy locally. The Foundation provides charitable expertise and vehicles to increase the investment options on behalf of individuals, family foundations, and corporations. Since 1972, the Foundation has distributed nearly $275 million in grants and scholarships aimed at closing the area’s opportunity gaps. With its vast network of donors and nonprofit partners, the Foundation supports initiatives that improve education and youth, economic opportunity, thriving communities, and crisis preparation and response. Learn more at yourcommunityfoundation.org.

