COMMUNITY FOUNDATION FOR PALM BEACH AND MARTIN COUNTIES LAUNCHES 2026 COMPETITIVE GRANTMAKING CYCLE

Community Foundation Logo 2025 Grant Recipient - Quantum House 2025 Grant Recipient - Roots and Wings

159 Nonprofits Received Over $5.6 Million in Grants in 2025; Grant-Seeker Sessions for Nonprofits in Palm Beach and Martin Counties Kick Off in November

We take a thoughtful, rigorous approach to ensure that donor contributions are directed toward organizations with the capacity to create meaningful and lasting change.” — Julie Fisher Cummings

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties today announced the launch of its 2026 competitive Community Impact grantmaking cycle. Applications open for nonprofit organizations in Palm Beach and Martin Counties on November 1, 2025 and close on December 19, 2025. Award recipients will be announced in late Spring of 2026.The Community Foundation is a nonprofit organization that leads partnerships with donors, nonprofit organizations, and community members to address the region’s chronic and emerging issues. Nonprofits can apply for year-round or summer grants that support programs or general operations. Grants are offered up to $100,000.The 2026 grantmaking cycle will prioritize the following areas:-Economic Opportunity: Programs that focus on job training and workforce development that lead to greater economic success and an improved quality of life (e.g. financial literacy, vocational skills, life skills, etc.).-Education and Youth: Programs that will lead young people to their fullest potential (e.g. early childhood literacy, mentoring, internships, etc.).-Thriving Communities: Programs that address a broad range of issues aligned with current community needs (e.g., arts and culture, housing, hunger, mental health, the environment, etc.).-Capacity Building: These grants provide nonprofits with the resources (e.g. strategic planning, executive coaching, communications, marketing, etc.) to sustain and grow their work.“Our Community Impact grants represent the very best of what we do at the Community Foundation,” said Julie Fisher Cummings, Chair of the Community Foundation’s Community Impact Committee. “We take a thoughtful, rigorous approach to ensure that donor contributions are directed toward organizations with the capacity to create meaningful and lasting change. These investments not only support the nonprofits themselves but also inspire confidence in the donors and volunteers who make this work possible.”Grant-seeker sessions will provide an overview of the competitive grantmaking process and guidance for nonprofit applicants. Registration is available online at yourcommunityfoundation.org/the-competitive-grantmaking-process/.Grant-Seeker Sessions Dates and Locations:-Belle Glade: Wednesday, November 5, 2025 from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Student ACES Center, 915 S. Main Street, Belle Glade, FL 33430-Delray Beach: Friday, November 7, 2025 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Delray Beach Public Library, 100 W Atlantic Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33444-West Palm Beach: Monday, November 10, 2025 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Mandel Public Library of West Palm Beach, 411 Clematis Street, WPB, FL 33401-Stuart: Wednesday, November 12, 2025 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Children’s Services Council of Martin County, 101 SE Central Pkwy., Stuart, FL 34994-Virtual (Zoom): Thursday, November 13, 2025 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Zoom link will be emailed to all registered attendees in advance“Each year, we strive to direct our donors’ generosity where it will have the greatest impact,” said Danita R. DeHaney, President & CEO of the Community Foundation. “Through a comprehensive and transparent review process, we ensure that our competitive grants fuel the essential work of nonprofits that are improving lives and closing opportunity gaps across Palm Beach and Martin Counties. It’s about ensuring that every dollar entrusted to us is put to work for the greater good.”The Community Foundation’s grantmaking process is overseen by the Community Impact Committee, a dedicated group of volunteers who carefully review applications to align funding with the Community Foundation’s mission and values. Grants are made possible by charitable funds established by individuals, families, businesses, and organizations who believe in creating lasting local change.In 2025, the Community Foundation awarded over $5.6 Million in grants to 159 nonprofit organizations across Palm Beach and Martin Counties. Over its 54-year history, the Community Foundation has distributed grants to more than 3,600 nonprofit partners. For a full list of 2025 grant recipients, please click here.To learn more about the Competitive Grantmaking process, visit yourcommunityfoundation.org/the-competitive-grantmaking-process/.About the Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties The Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties is a nonprofit organization that leads philanthropy locally. The Foundation provides charitable expertise and vehicles to increase the investment options on behalf of individuals, family foundations, and corporations. Since 1972, the Foundation has distributed nearly $275 million in grants and scholarships aimed at closing the area’s opportunity gaps. With its vast network of donors and nonprofit partners, the Foundation supports initiatives that improve education and youth, economic opportunity, thriving communities, and crisis preparation and response. Learn more at yourcommunityfoundation.org.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.